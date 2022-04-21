Dallas Stars Daily Links: Failure To Launch

Dallas Stars fans have had a bummer of a week so far. The Victory Green Gang has stumbled out of the gate in their final road trip, and their games-in-hand edge has evaporated like so many ice shavings in the Texas sun.

Perhaps the most troubling part of last night’s loss was the way the Stars unintentionally breathed new life into the wildcard campaigns of the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks. Stars digital manager Kyle Shohara ruminates on this failure to close the deal in his latest Off The Rush post:

When it’s only a couple guys providing offense, the team’s defense better be sharp. On Wednesday, that wasn’t the case. The Stars fell behind 2-0 in the first six minutes of the game on goals from Evander Kane and Derek Ryan. Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood was under siege throughout the opening 20, making 17 saves on 19 shots. And even though the Stars clawed their way back on two unanswered goals from [Jason] Robertson and [Roope] Hintz, they let the Oilers restore their two-goal lead on buzz-killing tallies from Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi less than six minutes apart on the back-half of the second period.

Robo provided the high points, as per usual...but how long can the team keep falling back on him?

Robertson joined rare company with his goal in the first period. He became just the sixth player in Stars/North Stars history to score 37-plus goals in a single season at age 22 or younger and just the second since the club relocated to Dallas in 1993-94. He followed Dino Ciccarelli (55 in 1981-82), Steve Payne (42 in 1979-80), Brian Bellows (41 in 1983-84) and Neal Broten (38 in 1981-82) with the North Stars as well as Tyler Seguin (37 in 2013-14) with the Stars.

There’s more under the link. [Dallas Stars]

Stars Stuff

Esa Lindell has a point. Gotta give him that.

Yeah, but can they do it? And are you ready to find out?

Around The Leagues

The Stars’ playoff hopes took a beating from more than just their loss in Alberta: The Golden Knights dropped the Washington Capitals in OT for the full two points.

Greg Wyshynski asks the question that matters: Who’s gonna tell Gary Bettman?

The NBA's double-elimination play-in round is perfect. So is the NHL's 16-team Stanley Cup tournament. Combine the two, and you have an ideal hockey postseason that respects tradition, shares the spotlight and prints money. https://t.co/b4A83M1ERd — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 21, 2022

American icon Amanda Kessel has taken on an important new role with an organization that has meant a lot to her brother, too.

More than possible



U.S. hockey star Amanda Kessel has joined the Penguins' executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office



Full story: https://t.co/cNCxfndnIw



h/t: @emilymkaplan pic.twitter.com/DYQACBwl5t — CBC Sports (@cbcsports) April 20, 2022

Set your DVR!

News: NHL teams have been informed the draft lottery will be held May 10.



The draft *lottery will be conducted remotely with GMs/executives patched in from their home cities.



The entry draft remains July 7-8 in Montreal. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 20, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars got their own away series off to a rousing start last night.

The Stars started their final road trip of the regular season with a 4-1 win over the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday at Panther Arena.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) April 21, 2022

And hey, that Matt Murray seems like he’s worth keeping an eye on.

Quick sidenote: Matt Murray's 21 third period saves tied for the 3rd most 3rd period saves in the league this season.#txstars #TEXvsMIL — 100 Degree Hockey (@100degreehockey) April 21, 2022

I’m...just gonna leave this here. Enjoy.