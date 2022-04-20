 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Is Hintz a Future Selke Winner?

He won’t be a finalist this year, but his defensive game puts him on the right track. Plus, checking in on the Stars’ top prospects, league-wide scoring continues to surge, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Vancouver Canucks

Roope Hintz is a special player. Dallas Stars fans have known that for awhile, but now the rest of the league is starting to catch on:

“He’s a special player,” [Minnesota Wild head coach Dean] Evason said. “What we talk about a lot is his speed. He can generate. Just as we talk about with Connor McDavid and having gaps everywhere on a player like that that can separate in a hurry, you’ve got to be close to him. Otherwise, if you give him that space, it’s going to be troublesome.”

But Hintz’s positives aren’t just on offense — he’s also one of the Stars’ best defensive players, even if he’s not typically matched up against opposing teams’ top lines:

“He’ll keep getting better,” Stars head coach Rick Bowness said of Hintz’s defense. “He’s only been in the league for a couple of years... He’s very underrated defensively and he’s one of our best penalty-killers.”

Does that combination of high end offense and defense make him a future Selke Trophy candidate? Saad Yousuf and Shayna Goldman discuss here.

Stars Stories

Count Matt DeFranks in on team “We Want Calgary:”

Also from Matt, a check-in with the Stars’ top trio of prospects (in juniors):

Around the League

Yesterday was a mixed bag for the Central Division:

The ESPN crew discusses possible reasons the NHL’s increased scoring rate this season:

On that note, we already have three 50-goal scorers this year, and more might be on the way:

ICYMI, the Philadelphia Flyers have been hit with a lawsuit from two members of their training staff:

Finally, a long (but worthwhile) read about homophobic language in hockey:

