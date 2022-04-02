Hope dies last, and the Dallas Stars are living proof. A pretty good start to their recent road trip has put them back in contention for a Western Conference wild-card slot, and once again we’re contemplating what’s possible...which is anything.

Mark and Tyler got together to discuss some of the still-pressing issues. In this edition:

How have the Stars’ trade-deadline acquisitions helped – or hurt – the lineup?

What needs to happen to get Tyler Seguin running as near peak as possible?

What’s up with the health

What will Miro Heiskanen’s return mean for the final push?

And how has John Klingberg responded?

Ready for 20 minutes of Radek Faksa? Listen to Stargazing. We’ve liked where we’re at since 2022.

Want to be part of the next podcast? Leave your comments and questions here – or drop us a DM @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts.

