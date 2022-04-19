 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: This Is The (Hard) Way

The Stars’ path to postseason glory is constrained by their obstinately middle-of-the-road identity. Plus, a Stars prospect wins top-scorer honors, the NHL is experiencing a goals boom, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
/ new
NHL: APR 18 Stars at Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars began their final regular-season road trip in pretty much the worst possible way. Jake Oettinger got chased by the Vancouver Canucks – the Vancouver Canucks! – and the team put their postseason path in jeopardy by failing to consolidate a lead for the first Western Conference wildcard spot.

So, in other words, a typical Monday. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks took a look at the direct damage, and lack of it, in his recap:

“It was very disappointing,” Stars forward Michael Raffl said. “I think it was mostly our puck management and decisions with the puck in high-danger areas along the blue lines. They were way better than we were in those areas. That pretty much cost us the hockey game tonight.”

But by virtue of the Golden Knights’ 3-2 loss to the Devils on Monday night, Vegas’ postseason hopes took a massive hit. Vancouver would need to be almost perfect to bully their way in.

The Canucks, however, have won six in a row and concluded a three-game season sweep over the Stars on Monday night.

But DeFranks also teased out the glaring trend in the team’s season overall – their tendency to play up, or down, to their opposition:

They’ve gone on lengthy win streaks and extended losing streaks. They’ve beaten good teams and lost to bad ones. They’ve been both terrible and incredible on the road. They are 29-28 in regulation this season, and have a minus-6 goal differential.

The Stars have made the middle their home. Some nights, their game elevates. Some nights, it tumbles.

Can the Stars still make it back to the road that leads through the much less strenuous Pacific Division? Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Saad Yousuf examines why the Stars are struggling to score the way they need to.

Meanwhile, in the future, Wyatt Johnston is a pretty big deal.

Want a demonstration? Of course you do.

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

Well, this is ****ing awesome: Two Emerald City icons have joined the Seattle Kraken ownership group. [NHL]

And would you look at this.

So NHL teams are scoring a lot, and consistently. Do the Stars know about it...?

Speaking of players who score a lot, is Filip Forsberg really about to go to market?

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars have called in reinforcements from the Idaho Steelheads.

Finally

Jason Robertson is so ding-dang wholesome that it’s easy to forget he’s 6’3 and hits like a tank. You forget this at your cost.

Loading comments...