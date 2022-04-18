 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Which Wild Card Spot?

The Stars are overtaking the Predators for the top wild card spot, but should they even want it? Plus, checking in with Jason Dickinson, Connor Bedard is incredible, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

For the longest time, the Dallas Stars were hoping to sneak into the final playoff spot, and would have been grateful just to make the postseason. But as of today, the Stars currently sit in the first wild card spot thanks to a game in hand over the Nashville Predators, and there’s a good chance they hold onto it:

According to Tankathon, the Predators have the second-toughest remaining slate in the NHL. They have seven games remaining, and six are against teams high in the playoff picture... The Stars, on the other hand, have the seventh-easiest remaining schedule in the NHL. Their only two remaining opponents in the playoff picture are on the upcoming trip in Edmonton and Calgary.

Of course, that begs the question: do the Stars even want the top Wild Card spot?

Both the Calgary Flames and the Colorado Avalanche would be heavy favorites against Dallas. Opinions vary from person to person, Saad Yousuf believes the Flames would be a better matchup, not to mention the second round opponent should the Stars secure the upset:

The Central Division is arguably the toughest in the NHL... It’s possible that the Central boasts the top team in the league, and it could be the only division in the NHL this season to send five teams to the postseason.

That’s why it’s important the Stars avoid that bracket by finishing in the top wild-card spot.

You can read more about the Stars’ playoff destiny here.

Stars Stories

When it’s this late in the playoff race, you take what you can get:

They’re not the flashiest, but the Stars’ defensive forwards play a key role for the team:

With Dallas taking on the Vancouver Canucks tonight, let’s check in on former Star Jason Dickinson:

Around the League

A few Central teams played on Easter Sunday:

While the rest of the playoff picture is still shaking out, those two teams are all but officially locked into a first round matchup:

We’re about to get more hockey to watch!

ICYMI, Carey Price made his return to the ice this weekend:

Connor Bedard just hit 50 goals and 100 points... as a 16 year old:

Finally, here’s your feel good story of the day:

