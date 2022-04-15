 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Push For The Postseason

Can the Stars close the deal? Mike Heika takes stock. Plus, two teams punch their tickets, a new player gets exceptional status, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Is it time to be cautiously optimistic about the Dallas Stars’ playoffs chances? The team has been executing some pretty convincing playoffs-style hockey against quality competition – and if they can keep it up, we may be talking not about if, but when they lock up a spot.

Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika took a look at the push for the postseason in his latest post:

...The Stars are tied with Nashville in the standings, but lose the first tiebreaker, which is regulation wins (the Predators have a 34-28 advantage). The point puts Dallas two points ahead of Vegas with one game in hand, and one point ahead of Los Angeles with two games in hand.

It means the Stars are still clearly in control of their own destiny. Getting three points against two great teams in Tampa Bay and Minnesota sets the Stars up well, but they have to take control of business against teams like San Jose (at home Saturday) and Vancouver (on the road Monday).

And it seems as if the players are feeling the momentum:

“I think that’s two playoff-type games that in a regular season that’s the closest you’re going to get, so I think we’ve rose to the occasion when we’ve met these games and that’s great,” said forward Tyler Seguin. “I don’t think — as a team or as individuals — we can really just flip a switch going into playoffs. You’ve got to be playing playoff hockey going in there. That’s why sometimes you see the lesser seeds come out and have upsets because they’re playing these games, fighting for our lives, so that’s positive.”

There’s more at Mike’s place. [Dallas Stars]

Stars Stuff

Saad Yousuf sums up the current state of the Stanley Cup playoffs push.

So everything is going to work out all right? Good to know.

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

The Pittsburgh Penguins punched their own ticket last night with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

And the Tampa Bay Lightning locked up a berth with a 4-3 OT win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Sean Shapiro has questions. Do you have answers?

Ever heard of this Auston Matthews guy? Is he good at all?

Michael Misa is this year’s Connor Bedard. The 15-year-old Mississauga Senators forward is the newest player to receive early eligibility to play Canadian junior hockey.

Sad news this morning: Hall of Famer Mike Bossy has lost his battle with lung cancer.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise

The Texas Stars had a good start to their series against the Chicago Wolves and now stand just one point outside a Calder Cup playoffs position.

Meanwhile, the Idaho Steelheads – currently in the thick of the Kelly Cup playoffs race – are getting reinforcements from Austin Metro.

Finally

Jamie and Jordie, together again. Enjoy.

