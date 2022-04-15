Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Push For The Postseason

Is it time to be cautiously optimistic about the Dallas Stars’ playoffs chances? The team has been executing some pretty convincing playoffs-style hockey against quality competition – and if they can keep it up, we may be talking not about if, but when they lock up a spot.

Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika took a look at the push for the postseason in his latest post:

...The Stars are tied with Nashville in the standings, but lose the first tiebreaker, which is regulation wins (the Predators have a 34-28 advantage). The point puts Dallas two points ahead of Vegas with one game in hand, and one point ahead of Los Angeles with two games in hand. It means the Stars are still clearly in control of their own destiny. Getting three points against two great teams in Tampa Bay and Minnesota sets the Stars up well, but they have to take control of business against teams like San Jose (at home Saturday) and Vancouver (on the road Monday).

And it seems as if the players are feeling the momentum:

“I think that’s two playoff-type games that in a regular season that’s the closest you’re going to get, so I think we’ve rose to the occasion when we’ve met these games and that’s great,” said forward Tyler Seguin. “I don’t think — as a team or as individuals — we can really just flip a switch going into playoffs. You’ve got to be playing playoff hockey going in there. That’s why sometimes you see the lesser seeds come out and have upsets because they’re playing these games, fighting for our lives, so that’s positive.”

Saad Yousuf sums up the current state of the Stanley Cup playoffs push.

With Vegas’ win, Dallas’ OTL and Nashville’s loss, Stars now tied with Preds for top wild card spot and two points up on Golden Knights with a game in hand (that game in hand goes away in a week, head-to-head in less than two weeks) — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) April 15, 2022

So everything is going to work out all right? Good to know.

"We just beat Tampa, we just tied Minnesota and lost in overtime but that’s two of the best teams in the league. If we keep playing like that, things will be okay.”@ATT | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/W7S86hkL5l — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) April 15, 2022

The Pittsburgh Penguins punched their own ticket last night with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh locks in its chance to play for the Stanley Cup @penguins pic.twitter.com/gjHk8YWGah — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2022

And the Tampa Bay Lightning locked up a berth with a 4-3 OT win over the Anaheim Ducks.

After clinching a playoff berth, the Tampa Bay Lightning have a chance to become the first major sports team to win three straight titles since the 2000-2002 Lakers. pic.twitter.com/MK3v1qaPdU — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) April 15, 2022

Sean Shapiro has questions. Do you have answers?

It's time to do your favorite thing, rate and rank NHL local broadcasts. Fill out this form and rate your team's TV broadcast and score as many others as you'd like as well https://t.co/si7V1oTWCD — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) April 7, 2022

Ever heard of this Auston Matthews guy? Is he good at all?

Congratulations to Auston Matthews (@AM34) on the first 100-point season of his career! pic.twitter.com/GNAQgp24mq — NHL (@NHL) April 14, 2022

Michael Misa is this year’s Connor Bedard. The 15-year-old Mississauga Senators forward is the newest player to receive early eligibility to play Canadian junior hockey.

Michael Misa has been granted exceptional player status



He joins McDavid, John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad, Shane Wright and Sean Day as players given a thumbs up to play in the OHL at age 15 https://t.co/sQrifk8aEb — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) April 14, 2022

Sad news this morning: Hall of Famer Mike Bossy has lost his battle with lung cancer.

Mike Bossy, a New York Islanders icon who helped guide the team to four straight Stanley Cups and was one of the most prolific goal-scorers in NHL history, has passed away at the age of 65: https://t.co/znvVy55Od2 pic.twitter.com/UhIctJBpW3 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 15, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise

The Texas Stars had a good start to their series against the Chicago Wolves and now stand just one point outside a Calder Cup playoffs position.

Meanwhile, the Idaho Steelheads – currently in the thick of the Kelly Cup playoffs race – are getting reinforcements from Austin Metro.

NEWS: The Steelheads have received two players on loan from the @TexasStars:



➕ Matt Jurusik (G)

➕ Max Martin (D)



Welcome back, gents! #FeelTheSteel https://t.co/1eRcBMSfqf — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) April 14, 2022

