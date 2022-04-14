Dallas Stars Daily Links: Next Wave

In the present, the Dallas Stars are fighting hard to earn one of the conference’s two Wild Card spots. In the future, they would like to be one of the teams who’ve already clinched by now, but that will require some more talent on the roster.

The good news is that the Stars’ prospect pool is looking the strongest it has since right after the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. For instance, 2021 first round pick Wyatt Johnston is tearing up the OHL with 123 points in 66 games, good for the league lead:

“As an 18-year-old to lead the OHL in scoring, it’s an incredible feat,” said [Stars Director of Player Personnel Rich] Peverley... “What we’ve seen with him this year is his ability to not only create for himself, but also create for others. He’s very hard to check. He’s an incredible stick handler and very quick in tight spaces. He’s elusive with the puck and he does a really good job getting into areas where he can get his shot off.”

Meanwhile in the QMJHL, 2020 first round pick Mavrik Borque has only played 25 games due to injuries, a temporary league shutdown, and missing time for the (canceled) World Juniors, but his 50 points puts him squarely in the league lead for points per game:

“He’s got an elite hockey mind and he’s willing to do anything it takes,” said Peverley. “When it comes to playmaking and ability to rise to the occasion, Mavrik’s always been there. He’s an elite playmaker and rises to the challenge.”

You can read more about the Stars’ top prospects, and Peverley’s thoughts on them in Kyle Shohara’s piece here.

Around the League

In the lone Central game last night, the Colorado Avalanche beat the Los Angeles Kings 9-3. Ouch:

And the rich get richer:

Michael Misa is the latest player to be granted exceptional status for the OHL, and for good reason:

The Winter Classic is going back to its roots, and by that I mean a location it’s already been in between teams who’ve appeared multiple times before:

Pierre LeBrun takes a sneak peak at what might be another hectic goalie market this UFA:

