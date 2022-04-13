Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Keep It Together, Win Possible Playoffs Preview

Are the Dallas Stars ready for primetime? In what may be their best Stanley Cup playoffs preview yet, the Victory Green Gang kept their chill and blanked the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 at home last night.

Certainly, there was a playoffs-level display of mutual hatred, as The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks pointed out:

All night, the game between the former Stanley Cup Final combatants carried an aura of disgust. Jamie Benn fought former Stars prospect Nick Paul in the first period. Cal Foote had post-whistle run-ins with Jacob Peterson and [Roope] Hintz. Hintz got under the skin of Erik Cernak at the end of the second period. Anthony Cirelli slashed John Klingberg behind the play in the final three minutes of the third period.

So was this a legitimate taste of things to come?

The two teams both fancy themselves as ones built for the playoffs. Both are heavy on the forecheck with strong structure and varying degrees of decent goaltending (the Lightning employ perhaps the best goalie in the world, and the Stars’ No. 1 goalie hasn’t played a postseason game). The Lightning have the hardware to back it up, with their two Stanley Cups. The Stars do not. “I think it was going to take one [goal] to win that game, just the way structure was all night,” Wedgewood said. “They get a chance, we get a stick on it. We get a chance, they get a stick on it. Kudos to both teams on their defensive structure. They’re both built to go pretty far in the playoffs.”

Stars Stuff

The Stars needed a win, and they got one. The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf discusses how they do it.

Tactically speaking, the Stars are an enigma.

But at their essence, they’re a bit easier to figure out: They are a team that refuses to fade.



They showed it again last night, starring Scott Wedgewood, who out-dueled Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Luke Glendening https://t.co/lUs2gKINAa — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Friend o’ DBD David Castillo says what you were thinking.

My latest: we take for granted how easy Miro Heiskanen makes defense look; even at his mononucleositic worst. Take a step back and he's right there with this Norris Trophy peers. He's one missing one small ingredient but he'll get there in time (IMO).https://t.co/Ps47rPr9PG — David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) April 12, 2022

Around The Leagues

#Murder Was The Case

As it turns out, the Oilers’ loss to the Wild was even uglier than the final score.

First, there was a middle finger. Then, there were some nasty words. It certainly was an eventful Tuesday night for Evander Kane of the Oilers and Ryan Hartman of the Wild.https://t.co/sRXxJCU6rk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2022

This is actually kind of awesome. Why doesn’t everyone do it?

Yvonne Power, 92-year-old grandmother of #sabres rookie Owen Power, holds up a certificate signifying her first ever game at Scotiabank Arena. What a night for grandma! Got to see her grandson’s 1st #nhl game, a 5-2 victory by Owen’s Sabres over the #leafs. pic.twitter.com/nriS54SKwa — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) April 13, 2022

If you’ve ever made a comment about millionaires playing for billionaires, here’s an amazing thread from one of the greats about what “millions” actually mean for many players.

I played 20 years in the NHL.



I was one of the highest earning NHL players of all time. And friends with many other pro athletes.



My guess is more than 50% of pro athletes have financial issues in retirement. — Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) April 4, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

It’s Texas Stars game day, and you – yeah, you – can watch as they take on the Chicago Wolves.

Finally

Jason Robertson spoke for all of us, but one of the real joys of this post is the tweetbacks. Enjoy.