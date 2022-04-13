Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Keep It Together, Win Possible Playoffs Preview

Are the Dallas Stars ready for primetime? In what may be their best Stanley Cup playoffs preview yet, the Victory Green Gang kept their chill and blanked the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 at home last night.
Certainly, there was a playoffs-level display of mutual hatred, as The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks pointed out:
All night, the game between the former Stanley Cup Final combatants carried an aura of disgust.
Jamie Benn fought former Stars prospect Nick Paul in the first period. Cal Foote had post-whistle run-ins with Jacob Peterson and [Roope] Hintz. Hintz got under the skin of Erik Cernak at the end of the second period. Anthony Cirelli slashed John Klingberg behind the play in the final three minutes of the third period.
So was this a legitimate taste of things to come?
The two teams both fancy themselves as ones built for the playoffs. Both are heavy on the forecheck with strong structure and varying degrees of decent goaltending (the Lightning employ perhaps the best goalie in the world, and the Stars’ No. 1 goalie hasn’t played a postseason game). The Lightning have the hardware to back it up, with their two Stanley Cups. The Stars do not.
“I think it was going to take one [goal] to win that game, just the way structure was all night,” Wedgewood said. “They get a chance, we get a stick on it. We get a chance, they get a stick on it. Kudos to both teams on their defensive structure. They’re both built to go pretty far in the playoffs.”
Stars Stuff
The Stars needed a win, and they got one. The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf discusses how they do it.
Tactically speaking, the Stars are an enigma.— Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) April 13, 2022
But at their essence, they’re a bit easier to figure out: They are a team that refuses to fade.
They showed it again last night, starring Scott Wedgewood, who out-dueled Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Luke Glendening https://t.co/lUs2gKINAa
Meanwhile, Friend o’ DBD David Castillo says what you were thinking.
My latest: we take for granted how easy Miro Heiskanen makes defense look; even at his mononucleositic worst. Take a step back and he's right there with this Norris Trophy peers. He's one missing one small ingredient but he'll get there in time (IMO).https://t.co/Ps47rPr9PG— David Castillo (@DavidCastilloAC) April 12, 2022
Around The Leagues
#Murder Was The Case
- The St. Louis Blues stayed in the race for second in the Central with a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins. [Stanley Cup Of Chowder]
- The Minnesota Wild kicked the Edmonton Oilers where it counts with a 5-1 thrashing at home. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Nashville Predators maintained a single-point standoff for the first wildcard spot with a 1-0 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. [On The Forecheck]
- The Chicago Blackhawks’ season of woe continues with a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in United Center. [Second City Hockey]
- And the Arizona Coyotes started fast but ended with four unanswered goals in a 6-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. [Five For Howling]
As it turns out, the Oilers’ loss to the Wild was even uglier than the final score.
First, there was a middle finger. Then, there were some nasty words. It certainly was an eventful Tuesday night for Evander Kane of the Oilers and Ryan Hartman of the Wild.https://t.co/sRXxJCU6rk— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 13, 2022
This is actually kind of awesome. Why doesn’t everyone do it?
Yvonne Power, 92-year-old grandmother of #sabres rookie Owen Power, holds up a certificate signifying her first ever game at Scotiabank Arena. What a night for grandma! Got to see her grandson’s 1st #nhl game, a 5-2 victory by Owen’s Sabres over the #leafs. pic.twitter.com/nriS54SKwa— Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) April 13, 2022
If you’ve ever made a comment about millionaires playing for billionaires, here’s an amazing thread from one of the greats about what “millions” actually mean for many players.
I played 20 years in the NHL.— Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) April 4, 2022
I was one of the highest earning NHL players of all time. And friends with many other pro athletes.
My guess is more than 50% of pro athletes have financial issues in retirement.
Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park
It’s Texas Stars game day, and you – yeah, you – can watch as they take on the Chicago Wolves.
Who's ready for some Wednesday night hockey?
: https://t.co/2Iub6MUYjM
: https://t.co/VQVem7PThC
: https://t.co/2sUUnuOqq2
: https://t.co/TbFrtkHqW7 pic.twitter.com/IySSLu0RUN
Finally
Jason Robertson spoke for all of us, but one of the real joys of this post is the tweetbacks. Enjoy.
Jason Robertson finds out about the time of tonight's puck drop. pic.twitter.com/7XYkyU7fYt— Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) April 13, 2022
