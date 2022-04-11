 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Play Is The Practice

How do you get to the Stanley Cup playoffs? The Stars will have to do it without the practice part. Plus, Sidney Crosby’s latest milestone, a Texas Stars update, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
NHL: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Between playing a game roughly every day and a half and making a frantic last-minute playoffs push, the Dallas Stars will have one of the busiest Aprils on the NHL schedule. It will leave little time for practice, just at a moment when they might need it.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks devoted a recent article to examining the situation:

As the Stars navigate a busy month of April that features 16 games in 29 days, they will not be practicing much at all. Friday’s practice was the second straight optional session (following Thursday’s optional morning skate), and came on the back of no morning skate Tuesday and no practice Wednesday.

The last full practice the Stars held was on March 30 in Anaheim. The next chance for a full practice is Wednesday, or two full weeks between practices.

How will the Stars manage their time? As carefully as possible:

They went to Anaheim a day early to adjust to the time difference, and squeezed a practice in Orange County. They also left Seattle a day later than usual in an attempt to allow players to sleep better after playing the Kraken. (The plan backfired when an unusual travel day forced the Stars to arrive late back in Dallas.)

When they go to Canada later this month, they’ll leave a day earlier to Vancouver and stay a day later in Calgary.

“There’s a difference between being tired and being half a step behind and not working and being half a step behind,” Bowness said. “That’s what we watch very closely.”

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

The Stars won in Chicago last night, and DeFranks has plenty of information about that, too.

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

Sidney Crosby is still good. Who knew? Here he is scoring his 1,400th career point.

Meanwhile, Jordan Staal has set an interesting milestone of his own.

And Minnesota State University’s Dryden McKay has scored a breakthrough, too.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars have a lot of ground to cover if they want to make the Calder Cup playoffs, and an increasingly narrow window in which to do it.

Finally

Which Jake Oettinger save made the most recent NHL Top 10? Right answers only.

