Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Blow Another Lead in 2-1 Loss to Predators

After a scoreless first two periods, the Dallas Stars took a 1-0 lead last night against the Nashville Predators. But the Stars proceeded to let up two unanswered goals, one with only 1:22 left in the game, to give them a 2-1 regulation loss:

“We let one slip,” Stars forward Joe Pavelski said. “Disappointed, like to have it back. Where we are, we can’t dwell on it too long. We’ve got to learn and handle it better next time.”

Blowing leads late in the game seems to be a recurring theme for the Stars this season: this the fourth time Dallas has failed to secure so much as a loser point in a late-game collapse:

In Vegas in December, the Stars folded in the third period with a chance to set the franchise record for longest win streak. Dallas collapsed in the final minute of a referee-aided January loss in St. Louis. Before the All-Star break, the Stars blew a 3-1 lead in the third period against Calgary to lose in regulation. Each of those games are missed opportunities in the standings... If the Stars would have even gone 2-2-0 in those games instead of 0-4-0, they would be in second place in the Central.

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf gives his main reasons for why the Stars couldn’t get the deed done in Nashville:

Stars lost 2-1 in Nashville and snapped their four-game winning streak and six-game points streak.

Here’s a look at the top five reasons the Stars ended the trip on a sour note https://t.co/aDZ2kFuZe9 — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 9, 2022

Like NHL like AHL — last night, the Texas Stars went down 2-1 with 1:24 left in the game, with an empty netter securing a 3-1 loss:

The Stars jumped out to an early lead in their return home from a two-week road trip, but a bad bounce late in the third helped the Charlotte Checkers break a 1-1 deadlock and spoil the Stars’ homecoming 3-1.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 9, 2022

Around the League

It was a busy Monday night in the NHL, and the Central division was no exception — every single team in the division played:

Despite their win, Winnipeg is still on the outside looking in. Will the be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline?

With the @NHL trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Winnipeg Jets sit seven points out of the final Western Conference wild-card berth. @SpectorsHockey’s Rumour Roundup: https://t.co/c6TnExToiE — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 9, 2022

Meanwhile Dallas is trending up while a couple of other Central rivals are starting to slip:

As we head into the final stretch of the NHL season, it's a good time to look at trends. The Dallas Stars seem to be heading in the right direction, but the same can't be said about the Toronto Maple Leafs. (@hayyyshayyy)https://t.co/2bjzc5bAKq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 9, 2022

People raised their eyebrows when Detroit drafted Mortiz Seider 6th overall, but the critics are already eating crow:

He's favored to win the Calder Trophy and could be the next great defenseman in @DetroitRedWings history.



On Moritz "Mo" Seider, his journey to the NHL and whether there's any "rookie rivalry" on the Wings. https://t.co/oI4igcA20a — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 8, 2022

Continuing the awards talk, should Shesterkin be considered the Hart Trophy favorite?

The @NYRangers star goaltender has been unbelievable this season, but netminders have typically had a tougher road to win the NHL's MVP title.



Can Shesterkin change that? https://t.co/jKS0OVh4QZ — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 9, 2022

Speaking of goaltenders, Carter Hart has bounced back from his terrible season, but the Philadelphia Flyers unfortunately haven’t:

Carter Hart is a far cry from the struggling mess he was this time last year.



But the Flyers still are flailing, and now they risk wasting him.



✍️ @charlieo_conn https://t.co/xm0xPJzizb — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) March 9, 2022

Finally, the Coyotes willingly played a man down against the Red Wings last night (not that they needed the help, apparently) so that Phil Kessel could be there for the birth of his first child: