Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Blow Another Lead in 2-1 Loss to Predators

Losing late in regulation has been somewhat of a recurring theme for Dallas this season. Plus, the Central playoff picture, NHL Awards watch, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images

After a scoreless first two periods, the Dallas Stars took a 1-0 lead last night against the Nashville Predators. But the Stars proceeded to let up two unanswered goals, one with only 1:22 left in the game, to give them a 2-1 regulation loss:

“We let one slip,” Stars forward Joe Pavelski said. “Disappointed, like to have it back. Where we are, we can’t dwell on it too long. We’ve got to learn and handle it better next time.”

Blowing leads late in the game seems to be a recurring theme for the Stars this season: this the fourth time Dallas has failed to secure so much as a loser point in a late-game collapse:

In Vegas in December, the Stars folded in the third period with a chance to set the franchise record for longest win streak. Dallas collapsed in the final minute of a referee-aided January loss in St. Louis. Before the All-Star break, the Stars blew a 3-1 lead in the third period against Calgary to lose in regulation.

Each of those games are missed opportunities in the standings... If the Stars would have even gone 2-2-0 in those games instead of 0-4-0, they would be in second place in the Central.

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf gives his main reasons for why the Stars couldn’t get the deed done in Nashville:

Like NHL like AHL — last night, the Texas Stars went down 2-1 with 1:24 left in the game, with an empty netter securing a 3-1 loss:

Around the League

It was a busy Monday night in the NHL, and the Central division was no exception — every single team in the division played:

Despite their win, Winnipeg is still on the outside looking in. Will the be sellers at the upcoming trade deadline?

Meanwhile Dallas is trending up while a couple of other Central rivals are starting to slip:

People raised their eyebrows when Detroit drafted Mortiz Seider 6th overall, but the critics are already eating crow:

Continuing the awards talk, should Shesterkin be considered the Hart Trophy favorite?

Speaking of goaltenders, Carter Hart has bounced back from his terrible season, but the Philadelphia Flyers unfortunately haven’t:

Finally, the Coyotes willingly played a man down against the Red Wings last night (not that they needed the help, apparently) so that Phil Kessel could be there for the birth of his first child:

