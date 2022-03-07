Dallas Stars Daily Links: Tufte, Oettinger Finally Get to Shine in Minnesota

When the Dallas Stars last visited the Minnesota Wild, things weren’t pretty. The team lost 7-2 in a game already marred by off-ice controversy when Rick Bowness scratched Minnesota native Riley Tufte at the eleventh hour after he had bought a large number of tickets for friends and family.

This time, Tufte made it into the lineup, and while he barely got seven minutes of ice time in a 6-3 victory, he still managed to score his first NHL goal:

“I kind of blanked out there,” he joked. “I was kind of falling down when I scored, so I wasn’t sure it went in, but it was an awesome feeling.”

Fellow Minnesotan Jake Oettinger also got his chance to shine with his first NHL start in the state. He had only let up a single goal all game until two late scores by Kirill Kaprizov, but still ended up with a .914 SV% and his eighth win in his last ten starts:

“I’m happy for both of the Minnesota kids to come in here and get that, good for them,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “We played really well, simple as that. Specialty teams were really good, and we got the timely saves and the timely goals.”

Of course, the real star of the show was Jason Robertson, who scored a hat trick... again:

Saad Yousuf breaks down the game and its various storylines in a deep dive:

