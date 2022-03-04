Ryan Suter probably played his best game in Victory Green on Wednesday night, and now he wants even more.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks asked the veteran blueliner if he’d reached the same impression of his performance against the Los Angeles Kings:

“The easy answer is yes, but I feel like we’ve been trending in the right direction and we’ve got to continue to get better,” Suter said. Suter had a two-point night in the win over the Kings, tying the game late in the second period with a blast from just inside the blue line, then setting up Alexander Radulov’s eventual game-winner with a point shot that rebounded off the end boards.

In addition, DeFranks dug deeper into Suter’s stats and found some trends that could bode well for the Dallas Stars as they push for playoffs position:

In the last five games, the Stars have been a dominant possession team when Suter is on the ice (of course, it doesn’t hurt that his defensive partner is Miro Heiskanen). At 5-on-5 with Suter on the ice, Dallas has controlled 62.2% of shot attempts, 63.4% of shots on goal, 71.7% of scoring chances, 76.7% of high-danger chances, 72.0% of expected goals and 75.0% of goals, according to Natural Stat Trick. It’s a small sample size, undoubtedly, but nonetheless shows improvement since the start of the year.

Stars Stuff

Around The Leagues

