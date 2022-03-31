Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Return of Miro

Miro Heiskanen had his first game back on Tuesday after an eleven game absence due to mononucleosis. The expectation was to pay him in “limited” minutes (15-16), but he ended up with 19:56 in ice time:

“He wanted to play more,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said. “We were holding him back. It was a couple of minutes more than we wanted, but he kept telling us, ‘I feel great, I feel great.’ He wanted more ice time, but we’ve been told to watch the minutes.

Heiskanen obviously wasn’t back to 100%, but it sure didn’t look like it — though he was held off the scoresheet, he was one of the most impactful players in the team’s 3-2 win:

“He’s probably our best player still, he’s huge for us,” said forward Tyler Seguin of the impact of a less-than-100 percent Heiskanen. “When you’re back in your own end and the puck is there and Miro’s got it, you’ve got a certain kind of confidence in your head. You’re not putting anyone else down, but when he’s got it, you’re moving maybe sometimes to different areas, just because he has that vision.”

Heiskanen and the rest of the Stars will be taking on the Anaheim Ducks again tonight:

This, uhh, would certainly be a lineup choice the Stars could make:

Looks like Denis Gurianov may be a scratch.



From practice today:

Robertson-Hintz-Pavelski

Studenic-Seguin-Namestnikov

Peterson-Benn-Radulov

Raffl-Glendening-Faksa

Kiviranta, Gurianov



Suter-Harley*

Sekera*-Klingberg

Hanley-Hakanpaa



Oettinger

— Matthew DeFranks

It was a good Wednesday night for the Central Division:

Unfortunately for the Coyotes, the win came at a cost, as Clayton Keller will be out for the remainder of the season:

Coyotes star Clayton Keller says he'll be out for the rest of the season, but plans to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 campaign after being taken off the ice on a stretcher during a game against the Sharks.

Heiskanen and the Stars get a little love in Dom Luszczyszyn’s latest 16 stats:

The field of contending teams for the Stanley Cup is a little larger than normally expected for this season.

The OHL Cup is back! Here’s who to keep an eye out for:

The @OHLHockey Cup is back after a two-year hiatus, and there's an abundance of future stars playing in one of the biggest minor hockey events of the year.



The OHL Cup is back after a two-year hiatus, and there's an abundance of future stars playing in one of the biggest minor hockey events of the year.

The NHL Rules Court takes a crack at some new suggestions, some of which are very... interesting:

Everyone please rise, NHL Rules Court is back in session.



From eliminating shootouts to icing on the penalty kill,

From eliminating shootouts to icing on the penalty kill, you sent in your proposed NHL rule changes.

Finally, Elliotte Friedman talks Eugene Melynk and more in his latest 32 Thoughts: