The Dallas Stars started their O.C. road trip in (mostly) the right way, but they did have to play themselves out of a hole to do it. In the end, they managed a 3-2 victory that handed the struggling Anaheim Ducks their 10th consecutive loss.

Someone once tweeted that John Gibson would be a perennial Vezina Trophy contender if he didn’t work in “goalie Verdun.” And he looked the part for most of yesterday evening, as The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks reports:

As the iron and Anaheim goaltender John Gibson conspired to consistently rob the Stars of goals, frustration appeared to set in. When Alexander Radulov dented the crossbar as the second period expired, he slashed the glass in contempt. Jani Hakanpää rang a post. Michael Raffl and Joe Pavelski each found Gibson’s glove on highlight saves.... “They’ve been there before,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said. “We’ve been through this, and you just stay with it.”

Jacob Peterson is getting some much-deserved love for last night’s game-winner, but let’s not forget what’s on the horizon for Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson:

When Hintz scores his next goal, the Stars will have two 30-goal scorers for the first time since 2017-18, when Tyler Seguin scored 40 and Jamie Benn had 36. “As long as we’re getting our looks, we have two elite players on my line right there,” Robertson said. “They’re hungry to score, they’re ready to score. It’s just one of those games, their goalie made some really good saves, but we were able to get one past him.”

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

The Stars won even before they won last night, writes Saad Yousuf. His article on Miro Heiskanen’s return lays out the reasons why.

Stars top two defensive pairings? Lindell—Heiskanen and Suter—Heiskanen.

Stars top offensive pairing?

Suter—Heiskanen.



5v5 offense, PP, PK & especially 5v5 defense, all way better with Heiskanen. And now he’s back.



Measuring Miro’s importance to Stars https://t.co/8jNIq0P7Pt — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 30, 2022

In case you couldn’t stay up late enough to watch the game, as if that were the biggest problem with trying to watch one....

Early night last night? We get it.



We've got you covered with all the highlights from last night's comeback win over Anaheim. #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/BPn6eX1EpX — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 30, 2022

There’s also this factoid, which I will just leave here.

The @DallasStars mounted their 10th third-period comeback win of the season – only the Panthers (11) have more.#NHLStats: https://t.co/39UMfA6DGh pic.twitter.com/7sbg7zphd2 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 30, 2022

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

It was a big night for Artemi Panarin – he joined some pretty elite company as the New York Rangers took a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Finding the back of the net in his @NYRangers 5-4 victory against the Sabres on Sunday, Artemi Panarin in the process reached the 75-point mark for a 5th time in his 7 NHL seasons. That has also tied him behind only 3 on this list of early career star left wingers in NHL history pic.twitter.com/eS6dlAdFwP — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 28, 2022

The Wild want Alex Goligoski to stick around for a while.

Alex Goligoski signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Wild. It has an average annual value of $2 million.https://t.co/sTj6t5lem4 — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) March 30, 2022

This is your occasional reminder that COVID-19 still ain’t playing.

Kyle Connor and Nate Schmidt entered NHL COVID-19 protocol Wednesday and will miss the next three games for the Jets.



That and more news in NHL Buzz:https://t.co/gYHeZIee21 — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) March 30, 2022

The CBC asks the tough questions.

Taylor Hall retaliates from behind against Ilya Lyubushkin



Suspension incoming? pic.twitter.com/pN3uha9pac — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 30, 2022

Of course, the correct answer is still “nah.”

Boston’s Taylor Hall has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Roughing Toronto’s Ilya Lyubushkin. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 30, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars have gotten some additional help for their own playoffs push.

We have signed Michigan Tech defenseman Michael Karow to an amateur tryout agreement.



Welcome to Texas, Michael!



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 30, 2022

Finally

It’s springtime in Texas, and Ringo knows exactly what that means. Enjoy.