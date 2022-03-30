 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Stats Behind The Stars’ Latest Comeback Win

This is getting to be a habit, apparently. Plus, Artemi Panarin hits a new milestone, Taylor Hall just hits, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
Dallas Stars v Anaheim Ducks Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Stars started their O.C. road trip in (mostly) the right way, but they did have to play themselves out of a hole to do it. In the end, they managed a 3-2 victory that handed the struggling Anaheim Ducks their 10th consecutive loss.

Someone once tweeted that John Gibson would be a perennial Vezina Trophy contender if he didn’t work in “goalie Verdun.” And he looked the part for most of yesterday evening, as The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks reports:

As the iron and Anaheim goaltender John Gibson conspired to consistently rob the Stars of goals, frustration appeared to set in. When Alexander Radulov dented the crossbar as the second period expired, he slashed the glass in contempt. Jani Hakanpää rang a post. Michael Raffl and Joe Pavelski each found Gibson’s glove on highlight saves....

“They’ve been there before,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said. “We’ve been through this, and you just stay with it.”

Jacob Peterson is getting some much-deserved love for last night’s game-winner, but let’s not forget what’s on the horizon for Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson:

When Hintz scores his next goal, the Stars will have two 30-goal scorers for the first time since 2017-18, when Tyler Seguin scored 40 and Jamie Benn had 36.

“As long as we’re getting our looks, we have two elite players on my line right there,” Robertson said. “They’re hungry to score, they’re ready to score. It’s just one of those games, their goalie made some really good saves, but we were able to get one past him.”

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

The Stars won even before they won last night, writes Saad Yousuf. His article on Miro Heiskanen’s return lays out the reasons why.

In case you couldn’t stay up late enough to watch the game, as if that were the biggest problem with trying to watch one....

There’s also this factoid, which I will just leave here.

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

It was a big night for Artemi Panarin – he joined some pretty elite company as the New York Rangers took a 5-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

The Wild want Alex Goligoski to stick around for a while.

This is your occasional reminder that COVID-19 still ain’t playing.

The CBC asks the tough questions.

Of course, the correct answer is still “nah.”

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars have gotten some additional help for their own playoffs push.

Finally

It’s springtime in Texas, and Ringo knows exactly what that means. Enjoy.

