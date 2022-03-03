Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Comeback Against Kings to Win 4-3

Things looked a little rough for the Dallas Stars last night, as they went down 3-1 in the second period against the Los Angeles Kings. But the Stars didn’t give up, rattling off three unanswered goals before the end of the period and riding that to a 4-3 victory:

“A lot of desperation tonight,” said [Ryan] Suter, who had a goal and an assist. “We knew that team was good. They had gotten beat the game before and we knew they were going to come hard. We were prepared. We were ready. When you get down 3-1 against a team like that, they can really shut you down defensively. For us to find ways to score was good for us.”

While the Kings are currently second in the Pacific, the tight race in the division means they’re also a possible Wild Card team. For a Stars team in the same boat, that makes this win extra important:

“We’re going to chase these guys all year,” Bowness said. “We’re in a playoff battle. I know they’re in the other division, but you look at how tight the race is right now with Vegas, us, Anaheim and Nashville. Somebody’s going to miss the playoffs and have a really good year.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

More Kings-related than anything, but interesting nonetheless:

For the first time their last 22 games, the Los Angeles Kings did not out-shoot their opponent. Final SOG was 42-31 Dallas, snapping LA's franchise record streak one-game shy of the NHL record (1971-72 NY Rangers). — Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) March 3, 2022

Suter earned much fanfare for his performance last night, and it was well deserved:

Ryan Suter’s best game in Dallas helps Stars to key win in playoff positioning https://t.co/UZqu868mwL — The Athletic Dallas (@TheAthleticDFW) March 3, 2022

The Texas Stars did not have as good of a Wednesday, unfortunately:

The Texas Stars led two different times in the first period Wednesday, but suffered a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 3, 2022

ICYMI, Saad Yousuf went into a deep dive on Jim Nill’s tenure as General Manager:

Jim Nill inherited an unenviable situation when he was hired in 2013. In his 9 years as GM, he’s constructed two separate cores in two completely different ways.



Holistic look at Nill’s tenure shows that, under his watch, Stars will have a chance at a Cuphttps://t.co/tmrErS0hBd — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 1, 2022

Around the League

It was not a good night for the Central if you weren’t the Stars:

In an article well worth your time, Greg Wyshynski takes a look at how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted Russian born hockey players:

The global condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has impacted Russian-born hockey players. Some of that impact is justified. Much of it isn't. My column this week on Alex Ovechkin, IIHF and concerns for the future. #NHL https://t.co/AIUzm9PCZs — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 3, 2022

Speaking of Russian players, top 2022 NHL Draft prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko will be out for long term after being diagnosed with Hodkin’s lymphoma:

NHL Clubs were notified that top 2022 NHL Draft prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will be taking time off from hockey.@FriedgeHNIC has the latest. ⤵https://t.co/yRLHnmlCSX — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2022

After the Winnipeg Jets had a Ukrainian choir sing the country’s national anthem before one home game, the Ottawa Senators have announced they’ll sing the anthem before all their remaining home games:

The @Senators will sing the Ukrainian national anthem before every remaining home game to show support to the nation, writes @mikeystephens81: https://t.co/ITNzN4cBIW — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 2, 2022

As we get closer to the end of the NHL season, the awards race just seems to get murkier:

NHL Awards Watch



Auston Matthews is having the best season of any skater and should be the Hart trophy front-runner.

But Igor Shesterkin is making a very strong case to be the first goalie in seven years to win MVP.https://t.co/KDGMoEkvUU pic.twitter.com/rZq9w7YeyB — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) March 3, 2022

Finally, is a new women’s hockey league, one with backing from NHL teams, on the horizon?