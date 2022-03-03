 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Comeback Against Kings to Win 4-3

The win helps keep Dallas squarely in a tight playoff race. Plus, evaluating Jim Nill’s tenure as GM, Russian players face backlash, and more.

By Tyler Mair
NHL: MAR 02 Kings at Stars Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Things looked a little rough for the Dallas Stars last night, as they went down 3-1 in the second period against the Los Angeles Kings. But the Stars didn’t give up, rattling off three unanswered goals before the end of the period and riding that to a 4-3 victory:

“A lot of desperation tonight,” said [Ryan] Suter, who had a goal and an assist. “We knew that team was good. They had gotten beat the game before and we knew they were going to come hard. We were prepared. We were ready. When you get down 3-1 against a team like that, they can really shut you down defensively. For us to find ways to score was good for us.”

While the Kings are currently second in the Pacific, the tight race in the division means they’re also a possible Wild Card team. For a Stars team in the same boat, that makes this win extra important:

“We’re going to chase these guys all year,” Bowness said. “We’re in a playoff battle. I know they’re in the other division, but you look at how tight the race is right now with Vegas, us, Anaheim and Nashville. Somebody’s going to miss the playoffs and have a really good year.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

More Kings-related than anything, but interesting nonetheless:

Suter earned much fanfare for his performance last night, and it was well deserved:

The Texas Stars did not have as good of a Wednesday, unfortunately:

ICYMI, Saad Yousuf went into a deep dive on Jim Nill’s tenure as General Manager:

Around the League

It was not a good night for the Central if you weren’t the Stars:

In an article well worth your time, Greg Wyshynski takes a look at how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted Russian born hockey players:

Speaking of Russian players, top 2022 NHL Draft prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko will be out for long term after being diagnosed with Hodkin’s lymphoma:

After the Winnipeg Jets had a Ukrainian choir sing the country’s national anthem before one home game, the Ottawa Senators have announced they’ll sing the anthem before all their remaining home games:

As we get closer to the end of the NHL season, the awards race just seems to get murkier:

Finally, is a new women’s hockey league, one with backing from NHL teams, on the horizon?

