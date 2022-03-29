 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: California Here They Come

Every point counts in this road trip as the Stars fight hard for a playoff spot. Plus, the NHL’s GM meeting, 2022 NHL Draft prospects, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Vancouver Canucks v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars kick off a four game road trip tonight, the first two of which are against the Anaheim Ducks. But the team is already in California, having flown out a day early to start the trip off with a practice:

“The schedule is what the schedule is, and you deal with it the best you can,” Bowness said. “It really cuts into your practice time and this team needs a good practice. You get the time difference and this teams need a good hard practice.”

The road trip, which also features the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken, gives the team a chance to push themselves up further in the standings and help lock down a playoff spot:

“We’ve had it before and we’ve lost it,” Bowness said of being in a playoff spot... “I’ve always said that if we get to the end of March and we’re in that position, our destiny will be in our own hands. We just have to keep hanging in there and battle for the eighth or seventh spot.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

For Jason Robertson, this road trip means a brief homecoming:

I think Dallas might have some good offensive prospects in the system...

Around the League

The Central was a bit wild last night:

The NHL’s General Manager meeting is underway — here are the highlights from the first day of discussions:

With the top CHL prospects gathering last week, which stars shined the brightest?

And here are some lesser known prospects to look out for, as well as a discussion on future pick trading:

With the World Cup of Hockey drawing closer, might we see a changeup in format or participants?

In women’s hockey news, the Boston Bride took home their second straight Isobel Cup:

Finally, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has passed away. Our condolences to his friends, family, and the Senators organization:

