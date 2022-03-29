Dallas Stars Daily Links: California Here They Come

The Dallas Stars kick off a four game road trip tonight, the first two of which are against the Anaheim Ducks. But the team is already in California, having flown out a day early to start the trip off with a practice:

“The schedule is what the schedule is, and you deal with it the best you can,” Bowness said. “It really cuts into your practice time and this team needs a good practice. You get the time difference and this teams need a good hard practice.”

The road trip, which also features the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken, gives the team a chance to push themselves up further in the standings and help lock down a playoff spot:

“We’ve had it before and we’ve lost it,” Bowness said of being in a playoff spot... “I’ve always said that if we get to the end of March and we’re in that position, our destiny will be in our own hands. We just have to keep hanging in there and battle for the eighth or seventh spot.”

Stars Stories

For Jason Robertson, this road trip means a brief homecoming:

A rare 5-day stay in Southern California brought about an opportunity Jason Robertson is thankful for: time to return to his family home and visit with his parents, older brother Michael, and dogs.



: https://t.co/wnxpAIYT1T#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/hsFxfB3B2z — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 29, 2022

I think Dallas might have some good offensive prospects in the system...

Stars prospects lead each Canadian junior league in points per game this season.



OHL: Wyatt Johnston (112 pts in 60 GP).

WHL: Logan Stankoven (87 pts in 52 GP).

QMJHL: Mavrik Bourque (43 pts in 21 GP). https://t.co/SRhOM2K0mI — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) March 28, 2022

Around the League

The Central was a bit wild last night:

The NHL’s General Manager meeting is underway — here are the highlights from the first day of discussions:

Kyle Davidson addresses GMs over the Toronto-Chicago leak brouhaha, NHL officiating gets discussed, and Sheldon Kennedy talks to GMs.

My Day 1 wrap from the GMs meeting for ⁦@TheAthletic⁩: https://t.co/y8No1unJuf — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 28, 2022

With the top CHL prospects gathering last week, which stars shined the brightest?

ICYMI: Which players stood out at the CHL Top Prospects Game last week? @theTonyFerrari looks at six standouts for his draft team of the month: https://t.co/DveFrUMG1C — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 29, 2022

And here are some lesser known prospects to look out for, as well as a discussion on future pick trading:

At times, NHL teams have traded draft picks two years out. But, this season, clubs seemed willing to deal — and acquire — selections three years down the line. @ProHockeyGroup examines the shift in philosophy:https://t.co/kFQSoJ9SpI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 28, 2022

With the World Cup of Hockey drawing closer, might we see a changeup in format or participants?

The @NHL suspended relationships with the KHL recently. But as @Proteautype writes, don't count out it having an impact on Russia's involvement in a future World Cup of Hockey, either: https://t.co/Wm0J4pXAOx — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 28, 2022

In women’s hockey news, the Boston Bride took home their second straight Isobel Cup:

Evelina Raselli and Taylor Wenczkowski scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Boston Pride won their second consecutive Premier Hockey Federation Isobel Cup, beating the Connecticut Whale 4-2 on Monday night.https://t.co/pr6Nxmbg8D — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2022

Finally, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has passed away. Our condolences to his friends, family, and the Senators organization: