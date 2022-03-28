It’s official, more or less: The Dallas Stars can’t even buy a power-play goal at this point.

Their 5-on-4 special teams, so dominant in the first half of the season, have devolved with a shocking quickness at what appears to be exactly the wrong moment. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks lays out the horrible, horrible details in his latest article:

Since the Stars scored four goals in Buffalo on Jan. 20, the power play has been one of the worst in the league. During 5-on-4 power plays, the Stars have scored 4.85 goals per 60 minutes since Jan. 21, which is the third-worst mark in the league. In the first 37 games of the season? The Stars were the fourth-best 5-on-4 power play in the NHL, scoring 9.58 goals per 60 minutes. Their shot attempts have gone down 16 per 60 minutes. Their shots on goal have decreased by about eight per 60 minutes.

So how will they deal with a unit that’s as driven by the top line as the Stars’ even-strength scoring?

It’s obvious, but scoring power play goals has helped the Stars win this season. They are 22-7-1 when scoring at least one power play goal, and 14-18-2 when they do not. There are things that can change soon on the power play, as [head coach Rick] Bowness suggested that more personnel changes are on the way. Miro Heiskanen could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday. Jacob Peterson has the offensive chops to replace [Esa] Lindell on one of the units, as does Thomas Harley.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

He has a point.

Meanwhile, back home...oh wow.

Hi there, Turco!



You're our @PetSmart Stars Pet of the Week! pic.twitter.com/5x4nA8gTEM — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 28, 2022

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

Speaking of the Coyotes, Phil Kessel just keeps ticking.

Mr. Iron Man rages on. ⭐️



Congratulations to Phil Kessel for passing Doug Jarvis to move into second place for all-time consecutive @NHL games played. He now only trails former Coyotes defenseman Keith Yandle. pic.twitter.com/AVZ8diQvnA — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 27, 2022

This is kind of a big deal, too.

"It's a huge step for the Dallas Stars and us to support this tournament."



Argentina wins first Amerigol LATAM Spring Classic, hosted by the Stars in Texas.https://t.co/SkLNiDFmnm — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) March 28, 2022

And if you’re curious about what’s on the agenda at the upcoming NHL GM meetings – and the fallout from the failed Evgeny Dadanov trade – Friedge has you covered.

32 Thoughts HNIC version: https://t.co/E6Oxw2DLup — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 27, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars are pushing hard for a Calder Cup playoffs spot, and they did themselves some favors this weekend.

Rhett Gardner's Late Power Play Tally Lifts Texas to Fifth in Division https://t.co/zygty4I8HP #txstars pic.twitter.com/iT6SIgcups — 100 Degree Hockey (@100degreehockey) March 27, 2022

Curtis McKenzie still out there, doing it.

100th goal as a Texas Star for our Captain! pic.twitter.com/JZLCOjrS9d — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Friend o’ DBD Derek Neumeier has a few thoughts about Ty Dellandrea.

Ty Dellandrea doesn't get talked about as much as other Stars prospects these days because he's grinding it out in the AHL instead of lighting up a junior league, but he's still a guy with really solid NHL upside. He's made big developmental progress this season https://t.co/SCtHIalRS2 — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) March 26, 2022

Finally

Some things speak for themselves. Enjoy.