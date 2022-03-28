 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Who Pulled The Plug On The Stars’ Power Play?

That once-reliable grocery getter has devolved into the NHL’s worst, writes Matthew DeFranks. Plus, what’s up for the NHL GMs meeting, Phil the Thrill’s Iron Man streak, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
Dallas Stars v Vegas Golden Knights
Robo and Klinger in better days. Can they light up the power play again?
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s official, more or less: The Dallas Stars can’t even buy a power-play goal at this point.

Their 5-on-4 special teams, so dominant in the first half of the season, have devolved with a shocking quickness at what appears to be exactly the wrong moment. The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks lays out the horrible, horrible details in his latest article:

Since the Stars scored four goals in Buffalo on Jan. 20, the power play has been one of the worst in the league.

During 5-on-4 power plays, the Stars have scored 4.85 goals per 60 minutes since Jan. 21, which is the third-worst mark in the league. In the first 37 games of the season? The Stars were the fourth-best 5-on-4 power play in the NHL, scoring 9.58 goals per 60 minutes.

Their shot attempts have gone down 16 per 60 minutes. Their shots on goal have decreased by about eight per 60 minutes.

So how will they deal with a unit that’s as driven by the top line as the Stars’ even-strength scoring?

It’s obvious, but scoring power play goals has helped the Stars win this season. They are 22-7-1 when scoring at least one power play goal, and 14-18-2 when they do not.

There are things that can change soon on the power play, as [head coach Rick] Bowness suggested that more personnel changes are on the way. Miro Heiskanen could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday. Jacob Peterson has the offensive chops to replace [Esa] Lindell on one of the units, as does Thomas Harley.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

He has a point.

Meanwhile, back home...oh wow.

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

Speaking of the Coyotes, Phil Kessel just keeps ticking.

This is kind of a big deal, too.

And if you’re curious about what’s on the agenda at the upcoming NHL GM meetings – and the fallout from the failed Evgeny Dadanov trade – Friedge has you covered.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars are pushing hard for a Calder Cup playoffs spot, and they did themselves some favors this weekend.

Curtis McKenzie still out there, doing it.

Meanwhile, Friend o’ DBD Derek Neumeier has a few thoughts about Ty Dellandrea.

Finally

Some things speak for themselves. Enjoy.

