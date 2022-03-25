 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stealing Two Points

The Stars were badly outplayed last night, but Scott Wedgewood saved the day. Plus, John Klingberg’s improved play, why Jacob Peterson should be playing, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

By all accounts, the Dallas Stars should have lost last night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Yet thanks to a stellar debut by new backup goaltender Scott Wedgewood, the Stars came home with two points:

“He stole that game for us tonight, no question,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “The chances we gave up in overtime, he was outstanding. He was the reason we won the game.”

The game was a career best for Wedgewood, who’s bounced around between New Jersey, Arizona, and the AHL throughout his career. Both he and the Stars hope it’s just a sign of things to come:

“I’ve done a good job of getting rid of the mental demons in my mind over the last couple of years, working with some mental strengthening coaches and things like that,” Wedgewood said. “I’m happy with myself. I’m happy with where I am as a human, my homelife, my family. It’s been a long road to stabilize myself in this league... I just try to take it all in stride and make the most of it.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Matt DeFranks talks about the resurgence of John Klingberg along with other observations from last night’s game:

Meanwhile Saad Yousuf makes the case for more Jacob Peterson:

Around the League

It wasn’t a good Thursday for the Central Division... unless you made it to overtime:

As more and more teams take advantage of the lack of a salary cap in the postseason, might the NHL eventually change the rules?

Cale Makar gets all the fanfare, but Roman Josi might have a better case for the Norris Trophy:

The PWHPA and PHF have been undergoing talks recently to try and patch their relationship:

Finally, Greg Wyshynski offers his takeaways from this year’s trade deadline:

