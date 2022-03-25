Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stealing Two Points

By all accounts, the Dallas Stars should have lost last night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Yet thanks to a stellar debut by new backup goaltender Scott Wedgewood, the Stars came home with two points:

“He stole that game for us tonight, no question,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “The chances we gave up in overtime, he was outstanding. He was the reason we won the game.”

The game was a career best for Wedgewood, who’s bounced around between New Jersey, Arizona, and the AHL throughout his career. Both he and the Stars hope it’s just a sign of things to come:

“I’ve done a good job of getting rid of the mental demons in my mind over the last couple of years, working with some mental strengthening coaches and things like that,” Wedgewood said. “I’m happy with myself. I’m happy with where I am as a human, my homelife, my family. It’s been a long road to stabilize myself in this league... I just try to take it all in stride and make the most of it.”

Stars Stories

Matt DeFranks talks about the resurgence of John Klingberg along with other observations from last night’s game:

John Klingberg can stop seeing his name in trade rumors. He can find it on the scoresheet, instead.



Meanwhile Saad Yousuf makes the case for more Jacob Peterson:

Whether you’re looking at Jacob Peterson individually or the collective play of the lines he’s been on, it’s clear that he should be a regular in the Stars lineup.



Around the League

It wasn’t a good Thursday for the Central Division... unless you made it to overtime:

As more and more teams take advantage of the lack of a salary cap in the postseason, might the NHL eventually change the rules?

Imagine a world in which the salary cap extends into the Stanley Cup playoffs.



Cale Makar gets all the fanfare, but Roman Josi might have a better case for the Norris Trophy:

The PWHPA and PHF have been undergoing talks recently to try and patch their relationship:

