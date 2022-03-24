 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Reviewing The Stars’ Story In Goal

Can you believe this ride has started again? Plus, the post-TDL power rankings, Jonathan Toews at the crossroads, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

So the Dallas Stars are back on the goalie carousel...sort of. With Jake Oettinger growing into his role and Scott Wedgewood in the wings, will the team have enough net assets for the postseason run they want?

Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika reviews the situation, in case you haven’t been able to watch any games this season:

The organization started with three veteran goalies and a youngster in the minors and then had to make a trade deadline acquisition of veteran Scott Wedgewood just to get things squared away for a potential playoff run. You can see how it looks from the outside.

But if you dig a little deeper, there’s some logic involved in this jagged path, and there’s some hope that maybe it can all work out in the end.

The main logic is that Jake Oettinger is a clear No. 1 – and to ensure that he’s fresh for a potential playoffs battle, Heika writes:

The 23-year-old has endured a gauntlet of games and proven himself more than worthy. Does that mean he’ll be ready if the team does make the postseason? Well, we won’t know until we get there.

But the best way to make sure he’s ready is to allow the coaching staff and Oettinger to work through the final 20 games in a manner that’s best for gathering points and for making sure he’s refreshed and ready to go. Adding Wedgewood helps a great deal with that.

There’s more at Mike’s place. [Dallas Stars]

Stars Stuff

Well, damn.

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

So Auston Matthews is back on the ice, and he just joined some pretty elite company, Toronto Maple Leafs-wise.

Meanwhile, a “disheartened” Jonathan Toews may be reimagining his career as his 1,000th NHL game draws nigh.

Who came out on top after the NHL trade deadline? Jason Chen updates the power rankings.

Greetings From Beautiful Boise

The Idaho Steelheads, who are looking good for the Kelly Cup playoffs at this point, got back-to-back hat tricks from Ryan Dmowski and Will Merchant in consecutive victories.

Finally

Yesterday was Joel Kiviranta’s birthday, and it’s always worth remembering why they call him The Finnisher. Enjoy.

