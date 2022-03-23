 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Beat Oilers 5-3 in Rollercoaster Matchup

Down and up and down and up. Plus, John Klingberg’s value, reviewing the NHL trade deadline, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Edmonton Oilers v Dallas Stars Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Heading into the second period last night against the Edmonton Oilers, the Dallas Stars were down 1-0. They then scored twice within 120 seconds to take a 2-1 lead, which they would hold going into the third. The Oilers then scored twice in 43(!) seconds to take a 3-2 lead, to which the Stars eventually responded within 24(!!!) seconds to go up 4-3, ultimately winning 5-3 thanks to an empty netter that was, by the way, Tyler Seguin’s 300th career goal.

Yeah, it was crazy:

“It was a great hockey game,” said Stars coach Rick Bowness. “That’s an excellent hockey team over there. That was a fun game to be a part of. It was back-and-forth, it was fast and it had a lot of good chances at both ends.”

The win officially puts Dallas into a playoff spot with 73 points, one more than the freefalling Vegas Golden Knights (who have played four more games). Most expect Dallas to have a quick exit if they make it, but the Stars are confident they can make a deep push:

“We’ve been saying from day one that our team, on paper, is really good,” Seguin said. “Paper doesn’t mean anything, so, it’s about putting it all together at the right time. We have a lot of vets on this team, and we know what that means... it’s getting ready to try to get into that dance and then get in. Once you’re in, I don’t want to face us.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Whether it was right to keep him or not, the Stars sure were grateful for John Klingberg last night:

The Texas Stars weren’t so fortunate last night, falling 3-1 to the Chicago Wolves:

Around the League

Lots of Central action from last night:

Greg Wyshynski gives his thoughts on how each team did at this year’s trade deadline:

It’s one thing to not want to overpay, but there are a few teams that might regret their (relative) lack of action:

Now that rosters are set, how do the contenders stack up?

Meanwhile Evgenii Dadonov watch is still ongoing, although it’s looking more and more like a no go:

The Toronto Maple Leafs are sporting some new jersey designs today, thanks to... Justin Beiber?

Finally, let’s take a peak into the crystal ball and look at who might make NHL history as the league’s first female GM:

