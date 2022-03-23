Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Beat Oilers 5-3 in Rollercoaster Matchup

Heading into the second period last night against the Edmonton Oilers, the Dallas Stars were down 1-0. They then scored twice within 120 seconds to take a 2-1 lead, which they would hold going into the third. The Oilers then scored twice in 43(!) seconds to take a 3-2 lead, to which the Stars eventually responded within 24(!!!) seconds to go up 4-3, ultimately winning 5-3 thanks to an empty netter that was, by the way, Tyler Seguin’s 300th career goal.

Yeah, it was crazy:

“It was a great hockey game,” said Stars coach Rick Bowness. “That’s an excellent hockey team over there. That was a fun game to be a part of. It was back-and-forth, it was fast and it had a lot of good chances at both ends.”

The win officially puts Dallas into a playoff spot with 73 points, one more than the freefalling Vegas Golden Knights (who have played four more games). Most expect Dallas to have a quick exit if they make it, but the Stars are confident they can make a deep push:

“We’ve been saying from day one that our team, on paper, is really good,” Seguin said. “Paper doesn’t mean anything, so, it’s about putting it all together at the right time. We have a lot of vets on this team, and we know what that means... it’s getting ready to try to get into that dance and then get in. Once you’re in, I don’t want to face us.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Whether it was right to keep him or not, the Stars sure were grateful for John Klingberg last night:

probably like 7-5 by the time this GIF uploads, but that pass by Klingberg just unlocked the entire blue line. beautiful stuff. pic.twitter.com/CgEESkBUBd — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) March 23, 2022

We love him here’: John Klingberg’s playmaking continues to re-enforce his value to the Stars https://t.co/s1re4dxDKX — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 23, 2022

The Texas Stars weren’t so fortunate last night, falling 3-1 to the Chicago Wolves:

The Texas Stars suffered a 3-1 loss to the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena Tuesday night in the final game of the Stars’ four-game road trip.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 23, 2022

Around the League

Lots of Central action from last night:

Greg Wyshynski gives his thoughts on how each team did at this year’s trade deadline:

NHL Trade Deadline Report Cards! Here are the grades handed out by yours truly and @kristen_shilton. There are a few 'A' students. There is one glaring FAILURE. https://t.co/KSYlElzgZe — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 23, 2022

With almost every contender making a splash, this trade deadline arms race was more about keeping up than getting ahead.



Now that we have clearer picture of what each team will look like come playoff time, @domluszczyszyn sizes up the Stanley Cup race ⤵️https://t.co/Iqv1emFiSj — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) March 22, 2022

It’s one thing to not want to overpay, but there are a few teams that might regret their (relative) lack of action:

A couple of teams had a slow trade deadline day and that might hurt them down the stretch. Here are four teams that didn't do enough over the past few days.



✍️: @Proteautype https://t.co/Vw3Rpl2c4B — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 22, 2022

Now that rosters are set, how do the contenders stack up?

With almost every contender making a splash, this trade deadline arms race was more about keeping up than getting ahead.



Now that we have clearer picture of what each team will look like come playoff time, @domluszczyszyn sizes up the Stanley Cup race ⤵️https://t.co/Iqv1emFiSj — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile Evgenii Dadonov watch is still ongoing, although it’s looking more and more like a no go:

I’ve had two sources tell me this morning they believe the Evgenii Dadonov trade to Anaheim will likely be voided.



Nothing official, just what I’m hearing. Apparently Dadonov filed his NTC with Ottawa on June 30 (prior to July 1 deadline) & VGK never received it from Ottawa. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) March 22, 2022

The Toronto Maple Leafs are sporting some new jersey designs today, thanks to... Justin Beiber?

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be sporting a new unique look during Wednesday's Next Gen game against the New Jersey Devils — thanks to a partnership with Justin Bieber.https://t.co/0r6XO5li5J — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 22, 2022

Finally, let’s take a peak into the crystal ball and look at who might make NHL history as the league’s first female GM: