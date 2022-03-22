The Dallas Stars made like buyers at the NHL trade deadline, sort of. The acquisition of two new players will patch some holes in the current lineup. But is it enough?

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks examined the Stars’ TDL activity a new post, starting with the obvious. With Braden Holtby on long-term injured reserve and Adam Scheel yet to play an NHL game, GM Jim Nill signed Scott Wedgewood to cover the sudden gap in goal:

The Stars’ goaltending depth has disappeared in a season when they entered with four NHL goalies in training camp. Ben Bishop’s career ended due to a chronic knee injury. Anton Khudobin had season-ending hip surgery. Holtby is currently dealing with this injury.... “If you would have told me six months ago I’d have to make a trade for a goalie, I would have said ‘Why would I have to do that?’” Nill said. “That’s where you’ve got to be flexible, you’ve got to be ready to do anything you can.”

The signing of Vladislav Namestnikov, a depth forward who’s having a good season offensively, provides considerably more intrigue, DeFranks writes:

It’ll be interesting to see what [head coach] Rick Bowness does with the Stars lineup once it’s fully stacked. A depth addition like Namestnikov seemed to be a way to push [Joel] Kiviranta out of the lineup, given Kiviranta’s one-goal campaign so far this season. But Kiviranta is already a scratch, so what does Bowness do? Marian Studenic has impressed since entering the lineup in Toronto and played a great game Sunday in Washington, with an assist and a drawn penalty that led to a power play goal. Jacob Peterson has been strong in recent games, and posted a two-point game in New York on Saturday. So did Denis Gurianov. Radek Faksa snapped his lengthy goal drought in Montreal, and Bowness complimented Faksa’s play after he blocked an Alex Ovechkin shot on Sunday.

Matt has more, including the latest on John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen and potential lines for tonight’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. [SportsDayDFW]

But really, Dallas’ TDL was mostly about the shoe that didn’t drop.

The Stars were never gonna be big buyers and their last month removed them from being sellers.



Trade deadline intrigue for them revolved around John Klingberg. They chose to keep him. That decision will be under the microscope for years to come https://t.co/WrxsQdsnIs — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 22, 2022

Meanwhile, the Stars take on the Edmonton Oilers in the AAC, and it’s Razor Bobblehead Night. (That’s right. Settle down.)

Tonight’s game also marks a big milestone for one of the Stars’ most effective coaches.

Tomorrow night, Stars Video Coach, Kelly Forbes, will coach his 1000th NHL game.



Take a look at all Kelly and Assistant Video Coach, Matt Rodell, do to keep our guys ready for the next shift! ⬇



: @BallySportsSW | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/2gEtFUT0Bm — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 22, 2022

