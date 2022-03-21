Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Head into Deadline Day with Win

The NHL Trade Deadline is today, with the Dallas Stars currently sitting in the second wild card spot in terms of points percentage. Helping their position was a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals, which capped off a four game road trip:

“This was a big game for us,” said forward Joe Pavelski, who had two assists. “Two and two on the road trip is better than 1-3, obviously. But every game is big right now.”

Goaltending was the theme of the game, with Jake Oettinger putting together yet another stellar performance and Braden Holtby — who is out with an injury — being honored by his former team before the game:

“I had tears in my eyes,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said. “It shows the respect and the love they have for Braden. You get emotional watching it because that’s what hockey is all about - the passion of the fans, the passion of the players, that’s what you love about this game.”

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf gives his takeaways from last night’s game and the Stars at large:

A busy day in Washington DC for the Stars:

— Encouraging update on Miro Heiskanen

— Thomas Harley benched

— Roope Hintz scoring goals again

— Braden Holtby honored

— Jake Oettinger dazzles

— Questionable play by Jamie Benn



Details (subscribe $1/month!)https://t.co/xwqL36CLOA — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 21, 2022

ICYMI, the Stars acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood to help with their (lack of) goaltending depth:

TRADE ALERT



We have acquired Scott Wedgewood via trade from @ArizonaCoyotes in exchange for a 2023 conditional 4th round draft pick.



Details » https://t.co/Gcrz7SDO9e



Welcome to #TexasHockey! pic.twitter.com/C3MPW39yzg — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 21, 2022

As far as trades go, however, don’t expect to hear John Klingberg’s name come up today:

Sense is still that the Dallas Stars, in a playoff race, are most likely keeping pending UFA D John Klingberg although slight window open in the event the offer is tantalizing. Most likely staying, however. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 21, 2022

Around the League

A couple of other Central teams played last night:

Speaking of Chicago, Marc-Andre Fleury has finally been traded... to the Minnesota Wild:

Fleury conditions: 2nd round pick becomes a 1st for #Blackhawks if MIN reaches Western Conference Final and Fleury accounts for 4 wins or more in first two rounds. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile Marcus Johansson is heading to Washington D.C.

Confirmed: Marcus Johansson to the Capitals. Daniel Sprong and draft picks are part of the deal to Seattle. — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 21, 2022

The Seattle Kraken also traded Mark Giordano to the Toronto Maple Leafs over the weekend for a handful of picks:

TRADE: We’ve acquired defenceman Mark Giordano & forward Colin Blackwell from Seattle in exchange for three draft selections.#LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 20, 2022

Another weekend trade: the Boston Bruins shipped off a package including a 1st and two 2nds to the Anaheim Ducks for Hampus Lindholm, whom they then extended for 8x$6.5M

#NHLBruins Acquire Hampus Lindholm And Kodie Curran From Anaheim Ducks: https://t.co/HBuwJQTNaP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 19, 2022

Like the Stars and Klingberg, the Nashville Predators might be hanging on to Filip Forsberg:

Not expecting Filip Forsberg to sign today with Nashville, but word is the Predators are committed to keeping him through the rest of the season. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 21, 2022

In non-trading roster news, the Boston Bruins extended Jake Debrusk to a 2x$4M deal... which might make it easier to fulfill his trade request:

The Ottawa Senators, meanwhile, extended Anton Forsberg to a 3x$2.75M deal and won’t trade him (probably):

News Release: The #Sens have signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a three-year, $8.25M (2.75M AAV), contract extension: https://t.co/HBWo5ClcgG pic.twitter.com/pukbMweezd — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 21, 2022

There’s still plenty of action to be had until 3:00 PM ET. Here are some names to keep an eye on:

From Brock Boeser to Phil Kessel and Zdeno Chara to Marc-Andre Fleury, @JeffMarek looks at 32 players who could be traded in this updated Rink Fries list.#NHLTradeDeadline | @Bet99Sportsbookhttps://t.co/IpeeefDIGD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2022

From the teams' side, Down Goes Browns talks about those with the most on the line today: