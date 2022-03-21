 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Head into Deadline Day with Win

The Stars currently sit one point out of the second Wild Card spot with three games in hand. Plus, trades, extensions, and more trades.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NHL Trade Deadline is today, with the Dallas Stars currently sitting in the second wild card spot in terms of points percentage. Helping their position was a 3-2 win against the Washington Capitals, which capped off a four game road trip:

“This was a big game for us,” said forward Joe Pavelski, who had two assists. “Two and two on the road trip is better than 1-3, obviously. But every game is big right now.”

Goaltending was the theme of the game, with Jake Oettinger putting together yet another stellar performance and Braden Holtby — who is out with an injury — being honored by his former team before the game:

“I had tears in my eyes,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said. “It shows the respect and the love they have for Braden. You get emotional watching it because that’s what hockey is all about - the passion of the fans, the passion of the players, that’s what you love about this game.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf gives his takeaways from last night’s game and the Stars at large:

ICYMI, the Stars acquired goaltender Scott Wedgewood to help with their (lack of) goaltending depth:

As far as trades go, however, don’t expect to hear John Klingberg’s name come up today:

Around the League

A couple of other Central teams played last night:

Speaking of Chicago, Marc-Andre Fleury has finally been traded... to the Minnesota Wild:

Meanwhile Marcus Johansson is heading to Washington D.C.

The Seattle Kraken also traded Mark Giordano to the Toronto Maple Leafs over the weekend for a handful of picks:

Another weekend trade: the Boston Bruins shipped off a package including a 1st and two 2nds to the Anaheim Ducks for Hampus Lindholm, whom they then extended for 8x$6.5M

Like the Stars and Klingberg, the Nashville Predators might be hanging on to Filip Forsberg:

In non-trading roster news, the Boston Bruins extended Jake Debrusk to a 2x$4M deal... which might make it easier to fulfill his trade request:

The Ottawa Senators, meanwhile, extended Anton Forsberg to a 3x$2.75M deal and won’t trade him (probably):

There’s still plenty of action to be had until 3:00 PM ET. Here are some names to keep an eye on:

From the teams’ side, Down Goes Browns talks about those with the most on the line today:

