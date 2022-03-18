And just like that, John Klingberg marks another milestone on his way to becoming one the Dallas Stars’ all-time franchise greats.

After the Stars’ overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens, The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks devoted much of his coverage to the veteran blueliner, who was easily the hero of the hour:

The goal capped an excellent night for Klingberg, who tied the game with 4:46 left in the third period, before winning it with just 9.7 seconds left in overtime. He led all skaters with 29:06 of ice time and became the franchise leader in most game-winning goals by a defenseman by scoring his 21st winner. “He was amazing,” Stars forward Radek Faksa said. “He’s confident with the puck. He’s making plays. He doesn’t throw the puck away. He basically decided the game for us today.”

Klingberg is pretty comfortable with pressure, and that matters more than ever during Miro Heiskanen’s sojourn into LTIR territory:

Heiskanen’s absence has forced some players into roles they’ve never held (like Jani Hakanpää and Thomas Harley). But it’s also left Klingberg as the biggest difference maker on the back end. “I try to play the same way every night,” Klingberg said. “With a player out of that caliber, you have to step up a little bit more. That’s from the whole D corps. I think we’ve done a good job most of the time. There’s some hiccups today from the D and from myself especially, too, we’re not happy with. Obviously, it’s just a great finish to get out with two points and win a game like that.”

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

Is the line blender actually effective? Has Jacob Peterson really been overworked? Saad Yousuf takes on these questions and more in a new article at The Athletic.

— John Klingberg, and a trip down memory lane

— Losing streak ends in Montreal

— Where has Jacob Peterson been, and why?

— Analyzing Stars juggling their lineup twice this week

— Harley—Klingberg pairing

— Splitting the top line?



26 Stars observations https://t.co/OSo2Li2WkZ — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 18, 2022

Will the Stars make any moves before the NHL trade deadline? Razor speculates (spoiler alert: goalie depth).

How much do you want to read into this?

Jamie Benn on John Klingberg: "Been through a lot together. I still remember his first game with us: a skinny little kid with a big helmet toe-dragging the puck, scoring goals. It’s been a lot of fun to play with him. Obviously, a heck of a player." — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) March 18, 2022

Around The Leagues

St. Patrick’s Day #Murder

Have you ever wished for an entire game that was nothing but 3-on-3 overtime? The 3ICE Hockey League just read your mind.

The newest professional 3-on-3 hockey league has enlisted the services of a handful of former NHLers ahead of @3IceHockey first season, writes @IanKennedyCK: https://t.co/7Mz9D2aLIu — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 18, 2022

Former Stars Nick Paul and Brenden Dillon made Frank Seravalli’s list of the top 50 TDL targets.

Trade Targets Latest on Claude Giroux, Hampus Lindholm, et. al as we're 3⃣ days away from #NHLTradeDeadline. Lots of movement on the board.



The @DailyFaceoff Top 5⃣0⃣ Trade Targets:https://t.co/IWMD0qgaD3 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 18, 2022

And speaking of No. 1 trade target Claude Giroux....

THREAD: Claude Giroux is not accompanying the @NHLFlyers to Ottawa. He is staying back while Chuck Fletcher puts the finishing touches on a trade.



A deal is not yet final, but I'm told it's going to be with the Florida Panthers. — Anthony SanFilippo (@AntSanPhilly) March 18, 2022

Meanwhile, here’s your occasional reminder that COVID-19 is 1) still around and 2) still doesn’t care.

Jim Rutherford, the Vancouver Canucks' president of hockey operations, has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday



The 73-year-old has entered the NHL's protocol and is working from home during his quarantine periodhttps://t.co/aBGuDtCWxO — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 17, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars eked out a consolation point, but the Grand Rapids Griffins took the game last night.

The Stars earned a point with a late comeback from a two-goal third period deficit, but Turner Elson scored six seconds into overtime as the Griffins beat the Stars 5-4 Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Ringo made an appearance at South By Southwest, and why wasn’t I told?...

Ringo had so much fun with his new friends at his first SXSW! ☘️



Thanks for the invite @picklesbaseball pic.twitter.com/i3QvYS2vPq — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 17, 2022

Finally

Enjoy Klinger’s franchise-record game winner, over and over again.