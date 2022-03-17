 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: (A Lack of) Secondary Scoring

The Stars’ lines keep getting blended as they search for a secondary scoring solution. Plus, trade deadline talk, a female player is making her QMJHL debut, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Dallas Stars have one of the best forward lines in the league with Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski, and Roope Hintz. After that? Not much, and it hurts the team greatly when the top line can’t get on the scoreboard:

“We’ve got one goal the last two road games,” Bowness said. “That’s unacceptable, so we have to try things. Nothing is off the board, we’ll try anything to create some offense.”

Thus is the never-ending quest to find the best line combinations for Dallas, which includes inserting some new faces into the lineup. Marian Studenic made his Stars debut last game, and Jacob Peterson might get back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch in three of the last four:

“I thought he got a little tired last week, when we took him out,” Bowness said. “He’s not used to the grind of an NHL season and it became obvious. He’s had some time off now. Just need him to get the pace back up, where it was earlier. It’s understandable, your first year in the league. You’re used to playing 50 games and lots of practices, and it’s the exact opposite over here.”

You can read more in Matt DeFranks’ piece here.

Stars Stories

Back to that leading trio for a moment:

Dallas will try to snap their three game losing streak when they take on the Montreal Canadiens tonight:

Around the League

In the only Central game last night, the Minnesota Wild prevailed 4-2 over the Boston Bruins:

Trades are underway. First up, Ron Francis finally made a move, sending Calle Jarnkrok to the Calgary Flames for a few picks:

Next, the Florida Panthers gave up a 2023 1st and more for... Ben Chiarot?

Someone who won’t be traded? Tomas Hertl, who signed an 8x$8M extension with the San Jose Sharks:

Elliotte Friedman talks about the looming deadline in his latest 32 Thoughts, including interest in Alexander Radulov from the New York Rangers:

Everyone’s focused on the big names, but what about some underrated targets?

Finally, the QMJHL is about to have a female player for the first time in over twenty years:

