Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Make Another Rookie Goalie Look Like A Vezina Finalist

The Dallas Stars just wanted to make another rookie goaltender feel special, probably, maybe. It’s a shame that they keep choosing the other team’s netminder for this honor, though.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks took a look at Erik Kallgren’s first NHL game, and first NHL shutout, in his latest piece:

Kallgren posted a 35-save shutout in his first career NHL start, handing the Stars their third straight loss with the trade deadline less than a week away. After tying the Wild in the Central Division standings nine days prior, the Stars have fallen out of a playoff spot, albeit with four fewer games played than Vegas.... It was the fourth time this season that the Stars have been shut out. The Stars (32-23-3) hope their swoon ends Thursday in Montreal.

DeFranks figures that when you have a manic addiction to a single scoring line, this sort of thing is liable to happen:

Dallas has been vulnerable to these types of performances from no-name opposing goaltenders because they lack scoring depth. Behind the top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski, the scoring has been inconsistent. After two months together, Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov were split up on Tuesday night, as Alexander Radulov replaced Gurianov on the second line. That switch lasted less than one period as the line was on the ice for both Maple Leafs goals in the first. “We’re going to have to look at everything right now,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “That Seguin, Rads and Jamie were minus-2 right away and they should have been minus-3. They gave up a third chance. That was enough.”

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

And now Jake Oettinger is both No. 1 and the only one.

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin undergoes season-ending surgery



More from @MDeFranks on Dallas' goalie situation, and a Miro Heiskanen update: https://t.co/ygayQqeJjA — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) March 15, 2022

Saad Yousuf took a look at last night’s big storyline.

“Sometimes, when somebody comes up & they check Jason or whatever, Mercedes goes, ‘Oh no, they’re checking him.’ I said, ‘That was your son who checked him!’” — Hugh Robertson



Jason vs. Nick, first time in NHL: https://t.co/CTBeubsHN3



Mercedes Robertson, dinner night before pic.twitter.com/lhL2fppfsQ — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 16, 2022

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

Even the Avs want just a little more power for the postseason.

The Colorado Avalanche made the first notable trade of the deadline season, bringing in Josh Manson from Anaheim for prospect Drew Helleson and a draft pick. @RoryBoylen takes a look at what both sides are getting in the deal.https://t.co/Edep3xjgj7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2022

Who ya got in the Pacific Division? Dan Rosen devotes a big section of his newest mailbag to the other half of the Western Conference.

In the latest #OvertheBoards mailbag, @drosennhl answers questions on Pacific Division playoff teams, a potential rare trade between the Bruins and Canadiens, Rangers targets at the NHL Trade Deadline, and more.https://t.co/B5ezb4dNAw — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) March 16, 2022

So yeah, this was gonna happen.

Alex Ovechkin has scored his 767th NHL goal, passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the career list https://t.co/sddhFSxrvt — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 16, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise

March Madness is all over Austin Metro, and the Texas Stars’ Ryan Shea and Jerad Rosburg want in on it, too.

Need help with your March Madness bracket? Sheazo and Rosie got ya covered!



Check out who they picked to cut the nets down in 2022! pic.twitter.com/GBwWrVeaB0 — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 15, 2022

Save the date, Idaho Steelheads fans.

Save the Date!



Our annual Marvel Super Hero™ Night is Saturday March 26th. pic.twitter.com/dDjcRDpRkJ — Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) March 15, 2022

Finally

Even a disappointing loss brings the Robo moment you need. Enjoy.