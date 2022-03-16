Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Make Another Rookie Goalie Look Like A Vezina Finalist

The Dallas Stars just wanted to make another rookie goaltender feel special, probably, maybe. It’s a shame that they keep choosing the other team’s netminder for this honor, though.
The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks took a look at Erik Kallgren’s first NHL game, and first NHL shutout, in his latest piece:
Kallgren posted a 35-save shutout in his first career NHL start, handing the Stars their third straight loss with the trade deadline less than a week away. After tying the Wild in the Central Division standings nine days prior, the Stars have fallen out of a playoff spot, albeit with four fewer games played than Vegas....
It was the fourth time this season that the Stars have been shut out. The Stars (32-23-3) hope their swoon ends Thursday in Montreal.
DeFranks figures that when you have a manic addiction to a single scoring line, this sort of thing is liable to happen:
Dallas has been vulnerable to these types of performances from no-name opposing goaltenders because they lack scoring depth. Behind the top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski, the scoring has been inconsistent.
After two months together, Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov were split up on Tuesday night, as Alexander Radulov replaced Gurianov on the second line. That switch lasted less than one period as the line was on the ice for both Maple Leafs goals in the first.
“We’re going to have to look at everything right now,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “That Seguin, Rads and Jamie were minus-2 right away and they should have been minus-3. They gave up a third chance. That was enough.”
Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]
Stars Stuff
And now Jake Oettinger is both No. 1 and the only one.
Stars goalie Anton Khudobin undergoes season-ending surgery— SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) March 15, 2022
More from @MDeFranks on Dallas' goalie situation, and a Miro Heiskanen update: https://t.co/ygayQqeJjA
Saad Yousuf took a look at last night’s big storyline.
“Sometimes, when somebody comes up & they check Jason or whatever, Mercedes goes, ‘Oh no, they’re checking him.’ I said, ‘That was your son who checked him!’” — Hugh Robertson— Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 16, 2022
Jason vs. Nick, first time in NHL: https://t.co/CTBeubsHN3
Mercedes Robertson, dinner night before pic.twitter.com/lhL2fppfsQ
Around The Leagues
In On The #Kill Taker
- The Arizona Coyotes ratcheted up their March winning percentage with a 6-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. [Eyes On The Prize]
- Roman Josi continues to be the difference-maker for the Nashville Predators, racking up three assists in their 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. [On The Forecheck]
- The Winnipeg Jets are creeping up on a wildcard spot with a big win over the Vegas Golden Knights, 7-3. [Arctic Ice Hockey]
- Marc-André Fleury brought a vintage performance, but even he couldn’t save the Chicago Blackhawks from a 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins. [Second City Hockey]
- And Valeri Nichushkin scored one of two Colorado Avalanche power-play goals as his team shut out the Los Angeles Kings, 3-0. [Mile High Hockey]
Even the Avs want just a little more power for the postseason.
The Colorado Avalanche made the first notable trade of the deadline season, bringing in Josh Manson from Anaheim for prospect Drew Helleson and a draft pick. @RoryBoylen takes a look at what both sides are getting in the deal.https://t.co/Edep3xjgj7— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 15, 2022
Who ya got in the Pacific Division? Dan Rosen devotes a big section of his newest mailbag to the other half of the Western Conference.
In the latest #OvertheBoards mailbag, @drosennhl answers questions on Pacific Division playoff teams, a potential rare trade between the Bruins and Canadiens, Rangers targets at the NHL Trade Deadline, and more.https://t.co/B5ezb4dNAw— NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) March 16, 2022
So yeah, this was gonna happen.
Alex Ovechkin has scored his 767th NHL goal, passing Jaromir Jagr for third on the career list https://t.co/sddhFSxrvt— Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 16, 2022
Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise
March Madness is all over Austin Metro, and the Texas Stars’ Ryan Shea and Jerad Rosburg want in on it, too.
Need help with your March Madness bracket? Sheazo and Rosie got ya covered!— Texas Stars (@TexasStars) March 15, 2022
Check out who they picked to cut the nets down in 2022! pic.twitter.com/GBwWrVeaB0
Save the date, Idaho Steelheads fans.
Save the Date!— Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) March 15, 2022
Our annual Marvel Super Hero™ Night is Saturday March 26th. pic.twitter.com/dDjcRDpRkJ
Finally
Even a disappointing loss brings the Robo moment you need. Enjoy.
Competitors for the night, brothers for life. @JasonRob1999 | @nickrobertson01 | @MapleLeafs pic.twitter.com/G1W3O8Lb67— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 15, 2022
Loading comments...