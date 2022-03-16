 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Make Another Rookie Goalie Look Like A Vezina Finalist

How do they keep doing this? More importantly, how do they make it stop? Plus, updates from the Dirty Central, March Madness in Cedar Park, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
Dallas Stars v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars just wanted to make another rookie goaltender feel special, probably, maybe. It’s a shame that they keep choosing the other team’s netminder for this honor, though.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks took a look at Erik Kallgren’s first NHL game, and first NHL shutout, in his latest piece:

Kallgren posted a 35-save shutout in his first career NHL start, handing the Stars their third straight loss with the trade deadline less than a week away. After tying the Wild in the Central Division standings nine days prior, the Stars have fallen out of a playoff spot, albeit with four fewer games played than Vegas....

It was the fourth time this season that the Stars have been shut out. The Stars (32-23-3) hope their swoon ends Thursday in Montreal.

DeFranks figures that when you have a manic addiction to a single scoring line, this sort of thing is liable to happen:

Dallas has been vulnerable to these types of performances from no-name opposing goaltenders because they lack scoring depth. Behind the top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski, the scoring has been inconsistent.

After two months together, Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov were split up on Tuesday night, as Alexander Radulov replaced Gurianov on the second line. That switch lasted less than one period as the line was on the ice for both Maple Leafs goals in the first.

“We’re going to have to look at everything right now,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “That Seguin, Rads and Jamie were minus-2 right away and they should have been minus-3. They gave up a third chance. That was enough.”

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

And now Jake Oettinger is both No. 1 and the only one.

Saad Yousuf took a look at last night’s big storyline.

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

Even the Avs want just a little more power for the postseason.

Who ya got in the Pacific Division? Dan Rosen devotes a big section of his newest mailbag to the other half of the Western Conference.

So yeah, this was gonna happen.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise

March Madness is all over Austin Metro, and the Texas Stars’ Ryan Shea and Jerad Rosburg want in on it, too.

Save the date, Idaho Steelheads fans.

Finally

Even a disappointing loss brings the Robo moment you need. Enjoy.

