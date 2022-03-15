 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Filling the Void

With Miro Heiskanen out indefinitely, it’s up to the Stars’ depth defensemen to rise to the occasion. Plus, a Robertson brothers showdown, the trade deadlines draws near, and more.

By Tyler Mair
New York Rangers v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

With Miro Heiskanen out long term, the Dallas Stars’ defensemen are having to step up their game. That means depth players getting a lot more playing time than they’re used to, such as Jani Hakanpaa taking over as Ryan Suter’s partner:

“It’s been fun,” Hakanpaa said. “It’s a lot of fun playing with [Ryan]. He’s a great player and I’m just trying to learn from him. He’s been around the business for a long time.”

Thomas Harley and Joel Hanley are also helping to fill the void, and Andrej Sekera will too once he’s back off IR. Still, there’s no replacing Heiskanen, and head coach Rick Bowness knows it:

“All we’re going to do is ask them to play their best,” Bowness said. “They’re not Miro, so just play to your level and play consistently. We’re not going to ask them to do something you can’t do.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Anton Khudobin will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing hip surgery:

Along with Braden Holtby’s ongoing injury, we should continue seeing a lot of Jake Oettinger:

The Dallas Stars travel to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, and the Robertson brothers will be at the center of it all:

Around the League

In literally the only game last night, the Central Division’s unbeatable Arizona Coyotes took down the Ottawa Senators 5-3:

Meanwhile the Colorado Avalanche kicked off TDL week by trading for Josh Manson:

Like them or not, the NHL’s quantity of outdoor games is not going anywhere:

Junior hockey continues to spread in the US, this time with its eyes on the west coast:

What should the Stars do at the deadline? Greg Wyshynski takes a look at each team:

If we could play matchmaker, who would end up where?

