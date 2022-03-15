Dallas Stars Daily Links: Filling the Void

With Miro Heiskanen out long term, the Dallas Stars’ defensemen are having to step up their game. That means depth players getting a lot more playing time than they’re used to, such as Jani Hakanpaa taking over as Ryan Suter’s partner:

“It’s been fun,” Hakanpaa said. “It’s a lot of fun playing with [Ryan]. He’s a great player and I’m just trying to learn from him. He’s been around the business for a long time.”

Thomas Harley and Joel Hanley are also helping to fill the void, and Andrej Sekera will too once he’s back off IR. Still, there’s no replacing Heiskanen, and head coach Rick Bowness knows it:

“All we’re going to do is ask them to play their best,” Bowness said. “They’re not Miro, so just play to your level and play consistently. We’re not going to ask them to do something you can’t do.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Anton Khudobin will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing hip surgery:

Stars general manager Jim Nill has made the following statement regarding goaltender Anton Khudobin: pic.twitter.com/c3h367NYnU — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 15, 2022

Along with Braden Holtby’s ongoing injury, we should continue seeing a lot of Jake Oettinger:

Odds and ends from Frisco today: https://t.co/x7JOBcU8Oz — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) March 14, 2022

The Dallas Stars travel to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight, and the Robertson brothers will be at the center of it all:

What a mismatched hat and jersey mean for the Leafs’ Nick Robertson, Stars’ Jason Robertson https://t.co/KQRLNlFl1J — SeanFitz_Gerald (@SeanFitz_Gerald) March 14, 2022

Around the League

In literally the only game last night, the Central Division’s unbeatable Arizona Coyotes took down the Ottawa Senators 5-3:

Scott Wedgewood makes 40 saves and Lawson Crouse gets his first hat-trick as #Yotes top Sens 5-3 https://t.co/OXcdsIoYqg — Five For Howling (@Five4Howling) March 15, 2022

Meanwhile the Colorado Avalanche kicked off TDL week by trading for Josh Manson:

Like them or not, the NHL’s quantity of outdoor games is not going anywhere:

Outdoor games are the most important non playoff events for the business of the NHL. Why that is, what’s next, and the proper financial case to host multiple each season. https://t.co/mh7WmkWZBx — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) March 14, 2022

Junior hockey continues to spread in the US, this time with its eyes on the west coast:

Exclusive: New Junior League coming to West Coast



With @NHL teams from the Pacific Division already pledging support, the circuit holds a lot of promise for an under-served area.



✍️: @THNRyanKennedy https://t.co/oY73bnmkg1 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 14, 2022

What should the Stars do at the deadline? Greg Wyshynski takes a look at each team:

The NHL trade deadline is now less than a week away. Here's our guide to all 32 teams, the players and picks in play, and where it's all headed before Monday's deadline. https://t.co/3Nsef2mEDa — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 15, 2022

If we could play matchmaker, who would end up where?