Dallas Travels To Canada To Take On The Maple Leafs Tonight

As if Tuesday’s game didn’t have enough story lines already. I mean the possibility of Jason Robertson playing against his brother is intriguing enough. Add to that Monday’s news that the NHL has suspended Toronto superstar Auston Matthews, and now the game has more intrigue.

Of course, Dallas Stars fans may be a little upset because they don’t get to see one of the league’s best players when they drop the puck with the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. On the other hand, Stars fans may be a little relieved they don’t get to see one of the league’s best players.

Dallas might be happier for the latter of those responses – especially after giving up seven goals to the New York Rangers this past weekend. It’s unclear whether or not we’ll see Jason Robertson’s brother (Nicholas) or not. At the time of writing this, he’s still in the minors, but we’ll see if he’s called up with the Matthews’ suspension.

Dallas Potential Lines

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Jamie Benn (14) - Tyler Seguin (91) - Denis Gurianov (34)

Joel Kiviranta (25) - Jacob Peterson (40) - Alexander Radulov (47)

Michael Raffl (18) - Radek Faksa (12) - Luke Glendening (11)

Thomas Harley (55) - John Klingberg (3)

Ryan Suter (20) - Jani Hakanpää (2)

Esa Lindell (23) - Joel Hanley (44)

Jake Oettinger (29)

Adam Scheel (31)

The Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have had a up-and-down ride the last month of the season. Since Valentine’s Day, they have won two, lost three, won three, lost two, won two and lost two. The last set came to two of the worst teams in the NHL: The Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Sabres.

The Leafs are still holding on to the third playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, but not by much. Toronto has 79 points, while the Boston Bruins are breathing down their necks with 77 points.

Besides not having Matthews, the Stars are also going to miss all-star goalie (and former Stars player) Jack Campbell. Toronto announced last week that Campbell will miss a minimum of two weeks due to a rib injury. Erik Kallgren has been recalled instead.

Toronto Possible Lines

Michael Bunting (58) - John Tavares (91) - Mitchell Marner (16)

William Nylander (88) - Alexander Kerfoot (15) - Ondrej Kase (25)

Ilya Mikheyev (65) - David Kampf (64) - Pierre Engvall (47)

Kyle Clifford (43) - Jason Spezza (19) - Wayne Simmonds (24)

Morgan Rielly (44) - Timothy Liljegren (37)

TJ Brodie (78) - Justin Holl (3)

Rasmus (38) - Ilya Lyubushkin (46)

Peter Mrazek (35)

Erik Kallgren (50)