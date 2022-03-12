We’ve said it over and over again, but the Dallas Stars really are a team for whom anything – whether good or bad – seems possible. With that said, their recent run of play has even the stats gurus liking their chances for the 2022 Stanley Cup race.

Wes and Mark have been watching the Stars’ progress as closely as anyone, and they spent another evening examining the case. In this episode:

Did the recent road trip give the Stars enough momentum to challenge for one of the Central Division’s postseason spots?

Will the emergence of Jason Robertson as an all-world superstar turn out to be the X factor they need?

Does Jake Oettinger have what it takes to backstop a deep playoffs run?

How much should we worry about what could be an extended stay on injured reserve for Miro Heiskanen?

And will the search for depth scoring never really end?

