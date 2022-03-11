Stars Extend Joe Pavelski As Trade Deadline Approaches

Joe Pavelski is staying in Dallas, dashing many a hockey fan’s dream of their favorite team trading for him at the deadline for a playoff run.

The Dallas Stars agreed to a one-year extension with Pavelski worth $5.5 million in cap hit. He can also earn up to $500,000 in bonuses based on games played, with $100,000 earned every 10 games next year (i.e. thresholds of 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 games played). The contract also has a full no-movement clause, meaning he cannot be sent down, waived, or traded without his approval. His contract doesn’t include any signing bonsues.

The 37-year old Pavelski has appeared in all 56 Stars games this season, scoring 22 goals and 59 points. Playing with Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, his line has contributed over 40 percent of scoring for the Stars this season and is one of the hottest lines in the league.

“Sarah, Nate and I have loved the city of Dallas and the Stars organization since day one,” Pavelski said in the press release announcing his extension. “We are very committed to winning here and have full belief in Tom Gaglardi and his family and Jim Nill to give our group every resource in order to do so. We have a great dressing room, and it was important to me, and my family, to show that we are all in.”

Pavelski will meet with the media tomorrow after morning skate to comment more on his new contract with Dallas.