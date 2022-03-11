Dallas Stars Daily Links: Miro Heiskanen Out Indefinitely

The Dallas Stars have been on a tear lately, winning seven of their last ten games. But it’s hard not to feel a bit pessimistic after the Stars announced yesterday that Miro Heiskanen was diagnosed with mononucleosis:

“We knew last week it was probably something a little stronger than a flu bug,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said after optional practice on Thursday morning. “His eyes were red, his cheek was puffy, his color was bad. We were afraid there was something more than just a flu bug. Unfortunately, it is mono. It’s week to week. That’s basically what we’re going to do. Just monitor as best we can.”

Losing Heiskanen, arguably the Stars’ best player, is a crushing blow for the Stars’ recent playoff push. Dallas was already thin on defense as is, and will have to rely heavily on players already on the roster:

“They’re given the opportunity and both those guys are taking full advantage of it,” Bowness said. “Joel Hanley gives you everything he’s got every game. He’s in there battling, it doesn’t matter the size of the guy. … Thomas [Harley] has come a long way from where he was a couple years ago to where he is today. He’ll keep getting better, there’s no question.”

Stars Stories

Speaking of Harley, he’s one of several young players who are reaping the benefits from the Stars’ bubble run:

Experience in the 'bubble' pays off for Harley, Oettinger, Robertson https://t.co/tyamhIIzBL via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) March 10, 2022

Saad Yousuf jots a few observations on how the Stars have been and what lies ahead:

24 Stars observations: Struggles to play with a lead, Jason Robertson’s chirping style, roster updates and more https://t.co/R1SzbpUIVB — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 11, 2022

The Stars have signed 2020 6th round draft pick Remi Poirier to his ELC:

Get that pen ready! ✍



We signed goaltender Remi Poirier to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning in the 2022-23 season.



: https://t.co/qpgGCfmKYO#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/hBXmIC0Fk2 — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 10, 2022

Around the League

It was a busy Thursday night in the Central, as everyone besides Dallas played:

Willie O’Ree is joining the ownership group for the PHF’s Boston Pride:

Hockey Hall of Famer Willie O'Ree is joining the ownership group of the Premier Hockey Federation's Boston Pride.



O'Ree broke the NHL's color barrier in 1958 & described the opportunity as a "thrill," saying the growth of the women’s game is so important.https://t.co/gYbmlTf3JP — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) March 11, 2022

Elsewhere, the Flint Firebirds’ president of Hockey Operations has been expelled from the league due to comments reported to be racial in nature:

Terry Christensen, the Flint Firebirds' president of Hockey Operations, has been “expelled” from the @OHLHockey League following a player complaint. @IanKennedyCK has the story: https://t.co/pTFoNDYlIG — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 10, 2022

Jack Eichel returned to Buffalo last night and had some choice words for the crowd booing him all evening:

“It was about the loudest I’ve heard this place ever. Really. It only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game."



Eichel was serenaded with boos in his return to Buffalo, but that didn't stop him from delivering a jab of his own.https://t.co/Vj0yW2O4l4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2022

J.T. Miller has been on fire for the Vancouver Canucks, which leaves them a couple of trade deadline options:

Amidst rumors leading up to the NHL trade deadline, #Canucks J.T. Miller is playing some of the best hockey of his career.



✍️: @StevenEllisTHN https://t.co/ZSf0F1j8F2 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) March 10, 2022

Finally, the Philadelphia Flyers signed Rasmus Ristolainen to a 5x$5.1M contract extension. And yes, you read that right: