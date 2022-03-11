 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Miro Heiskanen Out Indefinitely

The star defenseman has been diagnosed with mononucleosis and placed on IR retroactive to March 2nd. Plus, observations on the Stars, Jack Eichel returns to Buffalo, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars have been on a tear lately, winning seven of their last ten games. But it’s hard not to feel a bit pessimistic after the Stars announced yesterday that Miro Heiskanen was diagnosed with mononucleosis:

“We knew last week it was probably something a little stronger than a flu bug,” [head coach Rick] Bowness said after optional practice on Thursday morning. “His eyes were red, his cheek was puffy, his color was bad. We were afraid there was something more than just a flu bug. Unfortunately, it is mono. It’s week to week. That’s basically what we’re going to do. Just monitor as best we can.”

Losing Heiskanen, arguably the Stars’ best player, is a crushing blow for the Stars’ recent playoff push. Dallas was already thin on defense as is, and will have to rely heavily on players already on the roster:

“They’re given the opportunity and both those guys are taking full advantage of it,” Bowness said. “Joel Hanley gives you everything he’s got every game. He’s in there battling, it doesn’t matter the size of the guy. … Thomas [Harley] has come a long way from where he was a couple years ago to where he is today. He’ll keep getting better, there’s no question.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Speaking of Harley, he’s one of several young players who are reaping the benefits from the Stars’ bubble run:

Saad Yousuf jots a few observations on how the Stars have been and what lies ahead:

The Stars have signed 2020 6th round draft pick Remi Poirier to his ELC:

Around the League

It was a busy Thursday night in the Central, as everyone besides Dallas played:

Willie O’Ree is joining the ownership group for the PHF’s Boston Pride:

Elsewhere, the Flint Firebirds’ president of Hockey Operations has been expelled from the league due to comments reported to be racial in nature:

Jack Eichel returned to Buffalo last night and had some choice words for the crowd booing him all evening:

J.T. Miller has been on fire for the Vancouver Canucks, which leaves them a couple of trade deadline options:

Finally, the Philadelphia Flyers signed Rasmus Ristolainen to a 5x$5.1M contract extension. And yes, you read that right:

