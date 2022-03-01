 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Harley on the Rise

The Stars’ rookie earned his first NHL career point on Sunday, and has done very well paired with John Klingberg. Plus, analyzing the Stars’ power play woes, sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and more.

By Tyler Mair
/ new
Dallas Stars v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images

This past Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres marked Thomas Harley’s fifteenth NHL career game. It was a game that saw the Dallas Stars rookie notch his first career assist and point, getting a rather large monkey off his back:

“It’s been coming for the past couple games,” Harley said. “You grow up dreaming it’s going to be a little more memorable than just a poke back down the wall. They don’t ask how, they ask how many. So I’m happy.”

Harley has been slowly improving this season — most recently, he has been paired off with John Klingberg, and the two have created a formidable duo in their brief minutes together (40:03):

“I’m just trying to support him all over the ice, and he’s doing the same for me,” Harley said... “He trusts me to make plays, and I have complete faith that he’s going to make the plays that he can. I’m having a lot of fun out there with him. Just to have him come over and fist bump me means a lot to me.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Saad Yousuf takes a dive into the Stars’ power play to see what ails it:

Around the League

As betting becomes more prominent in the NHL, sportsbooks might next turn to... faceoffs?

Where does Miro Heiskanen stack up with other Norris Trophy contenders? It may be closer than you think:

Speaking of 2017 Stars draft picks, Jason Robertson is one of many pending free agents who’ve upped their value this season:

After a long, arduous journey to find their next General Manager, the Chicago Blackhawks shocked the hockey world by hiring... their interim GM:

Finally, Russia and Belarus have been suspended from international play due to their invasion of Ukraine, and the NHL has suspended dealings with Russian business partners:

Loading comments...