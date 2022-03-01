Dallas Stars Daily Links: Harley on the Rise

This past Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres marked Thomas Harley’s fifteenth NHL career game. It was a game that saw the Dallas Stars rookie notch his first career assist and point, getting a rather large monkey off his back:

“It’s been coming for the past couple games,” Harley said. “You grow up dreaming it’s going to be a little more memorable than just a poke back down the wall. They don’t ask how, they ask how many. So I’m happy.”

Harley has been slowly improving this season — most recently, he has been paired off with John Klingberg, and the two have created a formidable duo in their brief minutes together (40:03):

“I’m just trying to support him all over the ice, and he’s doing the same for me,” Harley said... “He trusts me to make plays, and I have complete faith that he’s going to make the plays that he can. I’m having a lot of fun out there with him. Just to have him come over and fist bump me means a lot to me.”

