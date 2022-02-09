 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Second Half

Dallas will need to improve a fair amount over the second half of the season if they’re going to make the playoffs. Plus, an interview with Jim Nill, an Olympic hockey update, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Boston Bruins v Dallas Stars Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars resume playing today, signaling the start of the second half of their season. As it stands, they are four points out of a playoff spot (and do not have a points percentage advantage), which means the team needs to shift it into maximum overdrive:

“We’re disappointed with where we are, there’s no question,” [head coach Rick Bowness] said. “That doesn’t mean that we can’t turn it around in the second half. We’re knocking on the door of a playoff spot, and it’s up to us to push forward and win a few more games in the second half.”

Bowness told reporters he will be relying on his team’s leadership core to, well, lead the way, both on and off the ice:

“Play your best at the most important time of the games,” he said. “[Wednesday] night is a good example, we need our leadership group to taking over. We talked this morning, you’re the guys that are going to be driving the bus and when we get into these important four-point games, we expect them to be our best players, it’s as simple as that.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

David Castillo takes a look back at the first half of the season to try and predict the second:

ICYMI, Saad Yousuf talked with Jim Nill about the Stars’ season, trade deadline plans, and job security:

Around the League

Only a couple of Central division games last night:

Looks like Tuuka Rask’s comeback attempt will be cut short:

Speaking of the Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand is getting an in-person hearing by the NHL Department of Player Safety for this attack on Tristan Jarry:

Nick Foligno, meanwhile, will just have a normal hearing after kneeing Adam Lowry:

Men’s play for the the Olympics has begun — can the Russian Olympic Committee repeat as the gold medal winners?

Here are some of the lesser known players to keep an eye on this tournament:

Meanwhile over on the women’s side, Team Canada beat Team USA 4-2 in the preliminaries:

