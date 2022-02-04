The Dallas Stars aren’t the only team that tries to turtle while they’re ahead. They’re just worse at it than just about everybody else.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks took a hard look at how the Stars have become such dab hands at blowing leads. In the process, he found a series of cheerful factoids that will probably make your day, unless they don’t:

Every team is a worse version of themselves with the lead. Teams tend to sit back more. Opponents ratchet up the desperation. There’s always a push from teams that trail, and every team in the NHL has worse possession figures when leading vs. when tied or trailing. It’s just that Dallas’ are close to the bottom of the league. For instance, when the Stars are tied or trailing, they are responsible for 53.49% of shot attempts at 5 on 5. When they are leading, the Stars’ share of shot attempts drops to 40.96%. The 12.53% difference between the two is the biggest dropoff in the league.

The consequences are...well, you know:

It’s possible that losses like Tuesday’s vs. Calgary (and December’s in Vegas and January’s in St. Louis) might keep the Stars out of the postseason. That’s six points that the Stars had in their grasp but let slip away. Dallas didn’t even send any of those games into overtime.

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

If you’re splitting your viewing between All-Star Weekend and the Winter Olympics tonight, here’s a heads up.

Joe Pavelski will participate in 21 in '22 tomorrow during the Skills Competition.



It will be on Las Vegas Blvd with oversized playing cards. The object of the game is to achieve a hand of 21 without going bust, in the least number of shots. — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) February 3, 2022

Also, Pavs says hey.

Your Central Division #NHLAllStar Captain is in Las Vegas and has a message for y’all! pic.twitter.com/daHBkRTepM — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 4, 2022

Tim Cowlishaw is no hockey expert, but his 30,000-foot view of the DFW sports scene is often valuable. Here’s his take on the Stars’ playoff chances.

Joe Pavelski’s an All-Star but do the Dallas Stars need one more to be playoff contenders? https://t.co/QO3Ru1dwAF — Tim Cowlishaw (@TimCowlishaw) February 3, 2022

Around The Leagues

You are here, more or less.

And the Beijing Games are already down one Team USA superstar.

Brianna Decker will miss the remainder of the 2022 Winter Olympics after sustaining a leg injury in Team USA's preliminary round matchup with Finland, writes @mikeystephens81: https://t.co/xK9LvvqBC5 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 3, 2022

But hey, if you’re not big on the Winter Olympics, there’s more All-Star action to be had.

The @NHL announced the player assignments of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, featuring seven events that will showcase hockey’s top talent on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT (ESPN, SN, TVAS).



Details: https://t.co/yv4UeMh5pP pic.twitter.com/iRGRIosivB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the Anaheim Ducks have a Little Ball of Hate in their future.

Former NHLer Pat Verbeek replaces Bob Murray as head of Anaheim organizationhttps://t.co/5C2I28DR1N — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) February 3, 2022

The Chicago Blackhawks management team isn’t even good for a mean smirk anymore. Here’s Sheldon Kennedy on Rocky Wirtz’s “We’re not going to talk about 2010” rant.

This Type of behavior is EXACTLY how people get hurt.

The whole panel including his CEO Son (Who I believe had some good answers to the question) were frozen in fear to speak up.

THIS IS THE EXACT BEHAVIOR THAT NEEDS CHANGING.

PERIOD.. https://t.co/H7n0rDcVj6 — Sheldon Kennedy (@ShelKenn) February 3, 2022

ICYMI, Hawks fan Wally Maz has video of the Wirtz patriarch going off on Chicago sportswriters Mark Lazerus and Phil Thompson.

And now he goes after @_phil_thompson. Absolutely insane from Rocky Wirtz. Smh. pic.twitter.com/dMHYOHUbkQ — Wally Maz (@WallMaz35) February 3, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Thanks to the weather, the Texas Stars are working remotely this weekend, except where it counts.

Due to weather-related travel issues, the AHL announced the two games in Manitoba scheduled for 2/4 and 2/5 will be moved to 2/5 and 2/6, which in turn is pushing the Stars home game on Monday, 2/7 to Tuesday 2/8.



Email tickets@texasstars.com for questions!



More info — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) February 3, 2022

Finally

No comment. (From me. You can comment all you want.)