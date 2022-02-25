Dallas Stars Daily Links: One Point

Last night, the Dallas Stars fell to the Nashville Predators 2-1 in the shootout, earning a single point. Obviously the Stars would have liked two, but given it was a tough matchup on the second night of a back-to-back, they’ll take what they can get:

“We knew these last two games were going to be intense, playoff style, low scoring, tight checking,” said defenseman Ryan Suter... “The last 24 hours have been a crazy time, but we came out and competed. It wasn’t for lack of effort. Shootouts can go either way.”

The star of the show was once again Jake Oettinger, who had also played the previous night. That’s a heavy workload for a young goaltender, but Oettinger wants to be “the guy” for Dallas:

“[Juuse] Saros, he’s one of the best goalies in the league and a great way to measure where you’re at,” Oettinger said. “He’s the reason Nashville is where they are right now. I want to be the backbone for this team like he is for them.”

Stars Stories

Dallas has five goals in their past four games, three of them coming against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. Saad Yousuf looks at the big picture:

Once again, Stars lost a game they "deserved" to win. They've won too many games in postgame press conferences and not enough on the ice.



Jake Oettinger is keeping Stars afloat, but the offense — especially the power play — needs to come alive https://t.co/kA1O3K7v0K — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) February 25, 2022

Things are at least going better in Cedar Park, where the Texas Stars have won three straight:

Honoring our legends — on and off the ice.



Introducing the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame, coming this fall.



More: https://t.co/1Jj8YCGipy pic.twitter.com/uUuCYQz8Ie — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 24, 2022

Around the League

The Minnesota Wild were the only other Central team to play last night, falling 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs:

Auston Matthews erodes the Wild defence as the Leafs win https://t.co/zH2dUWvc9n — Pension Plan Puppets (@PPPLeafs) February 25, 2022

Move over, Chris Chelios — Zdeno Chara is the new old guy on the block:

In case you missed it last night, Zdeno Chara has made history with the most games played by an NHL defenseman.https://t.co/LFBgy36ERO — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 25, 2022

Elliotte Friedman talks about the NHL Trade Deadline and more in his latest 32 Thoughts:

Could Filip Forsberg be traded? How can the Maple Leafs fill Jake Muzzin's spot? What will the Oilers do in net?@FriedgeHNIC covers that and more in 32 Thoughts.



Presented by: @GMCcanadahttps://t.co/YYOIMza9t5 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2022

Dom Luszczyszyn meanwhile takes a look at the #fancystats for the big names:

'Tis the season ... trade season, that is.



With the deadline less than a month away, @domluszczyszyn analyzes the numbers behind some of the biggest names on the board ⤵️https://t.co/wQRk5dGsP8 — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 24, 2022

Russia may be stripped of hosting upcoming IIHF events as a result of their unprovoked attack on the Ukraine:

Russia is set to host the 2023 World Junior Championship and the men's World Championship later that year. @mikeystephens81 has more on what the future could hold: https://t.co/XBI3Bw9Wb7 — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 25, 2022

Greg Wyshynski takes a look at the eleven(!) new head coaches this year and how they’re fairing:

Status report on all 11 new NHL coaches this season in my column this week. Some are doing really well! Some ... aren't.



Plus, a ruling on the Zendaya & Tom Holland @NYRangers Jersey Foul + winners and losers of the week! https://t.co/fMaKu78h19 — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 24, 2022

Finally...

The Stars are introducing a franchise Hall of Fame, and our very own Taylor Baird is on the selection committee: