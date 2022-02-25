 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: One Point

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Stars at least managed to walk away with a point. Plus, introducing the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame, the trade deadline draws near, and more.

By Tyler Mair
Dallas Stars v Nashville Predators Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Last night, the Dallas Stars fell to the Nashville Predators 2-1 in the shootout, earning a single point. Obviously the Stars would have liked two, but given it was a tough matchup on the second night of a back-to-back, they’ll take what they can get:

“We knew these last two games were going to be intense, playoff style, low scoring, tight checking,” said defenseman Ryan Suter... “The last 24 hours have been a crazy time, but we came out and competed. It wasn’t for lack of effort. Shootouts can go either way.”

The star of the show was once again Jake Oettinger, who had also played the previous night. That’s a heavy workload for a young goaltender, but Oettinger wants to be “the guy” for Dallas:

“[Juuse] Saros, he’s one of the best goalies in the league and a great way to measure where you’re at,” Oettinger said. “He’s the reason Nashville is where they are right now. I want to be the backbone for this team like he is for them.”

You can read more from Mike Heika here.

Stars Stories

Dallas has five goals in their past four games, three of them coming against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. Saad Yousuf looks at the big picture:

Things are at least going better in Cedar Park, where the Texas Stars have won three straight:

Around the League

The Minnesota Wild were the only other Central team to play last night, falling 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs:

Move over, Chris Chelios — Zdeno Chara is the new old guy on the block:

Elliotte Friedman talks about the NHL Trade Deadline and more in his latest 32 Thoughts:

Dom Luszczyszyn meanwhile takes a look at the #fancystats for the big names:

Russia may be stripped of hosting upcoming IIHF events as a result of their unprovoked attack on the Ukraine:

Greg Wyshynski takes a look at the eleven(!) new head coaches this year and how they’re fairing:

Finally...

The Stars are introducing a franchise Hall of Fame, and our very own Taylor Baird is on the selection committee:

