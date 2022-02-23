Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Future is Now

Ever since the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Jake Oettinger has been heralded to be the Dallas Stars’ goaltender of the future. Now that future has officially arrived — tonight’s start against the Winnipeg Jets will shed Oettinger’s waiver-exempt status, locking him into the NHL for good:
“At the start of the season, obviously I had to get my way back here and fight to get to this position that I wanted to be in,” Oettinger told The Athletic. “It’s exciting (to not be) waivers-exempt. It’s nice for me and it’s a big step in my career. I feel like I’ve earned my place here and hopefully, I can keep showing that.”
Oettinger has had a solid start to the season, and continues to improve. He currently sits in T-9th in league-wide SV% despite being the third youngest goalie with at least 10 games played. His performances have earned him the praise of his teammates, including fellow goaltender Ben Bishop:
“You’ll see at this stage, a lot of players have the skill set but I think what makes Jake special and why he’s done so well is because he’s got such a good head on his shoulders,” Bishop said. “He’s able to control his emotions, the ups and downs. … He’s obviously very mature for his age. Extremely mature. That’s part of the reason why he’s had so much success.”
You can read more about Oettinger and how he got to this point from Saad Yousuf here.
Around the League
The Stars aren’t the only one who’ve noticed Oettinger as of late:
⭐⭐⭐ Jake Oettinger of the @DallasStars stopped 104 of the 107 shots he faced last week including a career-high 46 saves in a 4-1 win over League-leading Colorado on Feb. 15. #NHLStats: https://t.co/SXVeQJzLM2 pic.twitter.com/fQt96y0zLq— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 21, 2022
Of course, Oettinger was only one of several picks from the 2017 draft that have blossomed for Dallas:
"The Stars' class of 2017 is fast shaping up as the best draft franchise history."— Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 23, 2022
Shine bright, young Stars.
READ » https://t.co/QqfQnuPGX4#TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/4bzmDVgr13
As for the Star’s youngins still in Cedar Park, Matthew DeFranks had a chat with Texas Stars head coach Neil Graham:
Talked Stars AHL prospects -- like Ty Dellendrea -- with Texas coach Neil Graham last week. https://t.co/Z6rqPqn1sf— Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) February 21, 2022
Around the League
From the Central Division last night:
- The Nashville Predators snapped a four game losing streak as they outgunned the Florida Panthers 6-4. [On the Forecheck]
- Meanwhile the Minnesota Wild couldn’t get it done against the Ottawa Senators, falling 4-3. [Silver Seven]
- Finally, the St. Louis Blues actually did what they were favored to do, winning 4-1 against the Philadelphia Flyers. [Broadstreet Hockey]
Speaking of the Central, Nathan MacKinnon will not be disciplined after striking a referee with his stick:
The NHL says Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon will not be punished after he hit an official with a stick in a game Monday afternoon.https://t.co/IZoPDm7Ppf— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2022
From Calder Trophy favorite to AHLer and now back in good graces, Cole Caufield has had quite the rollercoaster of a season:
Happy 2/22/22 day!— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 22, 2022
To celebrate, @StevenEllisTHN takes a look at how Martin St. Louis has helped @colecaufield get his mojo back: https://t.co/WsNThtLGdV
Everyone keeps track of the NHLers who might get traded at the deadline, but what about the prospects?
The trade deadline is coming up, and we have a good idea of who the buyers are going to be. @coreypronman highlights some prospects from top teams' farm systems who could be part of trade packages in the coming weeks ⤵️https://t.co/ZIcqX6HKRA— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 22, 2022
The IHHF comes down on Ukrainian hockey player Andri Denyskin due to racist incident on ice:
BREAKING: The IIHF Disciplinary Board has issued a one-year suspension to Ukraine men’s national team and HC Kremenchuk forward Andri Denyskin.— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 22, 2022
More at https://t.co/sa52vuQsnF pic.twitter.com/r9srbdQPqy
This is just brutal — Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor:
Rodion Amirov: "I want to stay positive" https://t.co/uPKOCDsU7r— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 23, 2022
Finally, on a more positive note, the NHL is working to expand access to hockey for kids, even if it’s not on ice:
The @NHL announced the launch of the NHL Street program, designed to make street hockey accessible to young fans of all ages. @mikeystephens81 has more: https://t.co/EOFQoEkdUI— The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 22, 2022
Loading comments...