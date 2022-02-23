Stars host the Jets in another Central Division Showdown

So a loss to the Arizona Coyotes was not in the playing cards I had for the Dallas Stars. But, never-the-less, here we are. And, in spite of all that, Dallas is 4-2 during this current run through the Central Division. They have two more games to go with one of them coming tonight.

Dallas and the Jets played a week and a half ago with the Stars coming out on top in overtime (4-3). The Stars need this win for several reasons. First, they’re only four points ahead of the Jets in the divisional standings. Second, Dallas is only three points out of the wild card spot.

This is the first game of a back to back for the Stars, with a quick overnight trip to Nashville to face the Predators on the horizon. The Jets last played on Monday night in Calgary, taking a 3-1 loss to the Flames.

It's Pride Night this evening at the AAC. Here's what the Stars will wear for the warm up:#HockeyIsForEveryone #TexasHockey https://t.co/ZhzhAW37eO — Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) February 23, 2022

Possible Lines for Dallas

Jason Robertson (21) - Joe Paveslki (16) - Roope Hintz (24)

Jamie Benn (14) - Tyler Seguin (91) - Denis Gurianov (34)

Michael Raffl (18) - Radek Faksa (12) - Luke Glendening (11)

Joel Kiviranta (25) - Jacob Peterson (40) - Alexander Radulov (47)

Ryan Suter (20) - Miro Heiskanen (4)

Esa Lindell (23) - John Klingberg (3)

Thomas Harley (55) - Jani Hakanpaa (2)

Jake Oettinger (29)

Braden Holtby (70)

This will be Oettinger’s fourth straight start in the net for Dallas.

Possible Lines for Winnipeg

Paul Stastny (25) - Mark Scheifele (55) - Blake Wheeler (26)

Kyle Connor (81) - Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) - Evgeny Svechnikov (71)

Jansen Harkins (12) - Adam Lowry (17) - Kristian Vesalainen (93)

Adam Brooks (77) - Dominic Toninato (21) - Austin Poganski (22)

Joshua Morrissey (44) - Dylan DeMelo (2)

Brenden Dillon (5) - Neal Pionk (4)

Nathan Beaulieu (28) - Nate Schmidt (88)

Connor Hellebuyck (37)

Eric Comrie (1)