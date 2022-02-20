Dallas Stars visit Arizona tonight in another Central Division Showdown

Currently, the Dallas Stars are one of the hottest teams in the National Hockey League. The Stars are 7-3 in their last 10 games. More importantly, the Stars are 4-1 so far in this stretch of games that they’re playing against the Central Division.

Perhaps the most impressive of those games came on Friday night when Jake Oettinger stood on his head in the win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Oettinger saved 34 shots in the shootout win.

Of course all of these wins have put the Stars back in a favorable place in the standings. Dallas is only a point out of the wild card right now and they’re sitting only seven points behind the Minnesota Wild for third place in the division. And the Stars have three games in hand over Minnesota.

Possible Lines for Dallas

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Jamie Benn (14) - Tyler Seguin (91) - Denis Gurianov (34)

Joel Kiviranta (25) - Jacob Peterson (40) - Alexander Radulov (47)

Michael Raffl (18) - Radek Faksa (12) - Luke Glendening (11)

Ryan Suter (20) - Miro Heiskanen (4)

Esa Lindell (23) - John Klingberg (3)

Thomas Harley (55) - Jani Hakanpaa (2)

Jake Oettinger (29)

Braden Holtby (70)

The Arizona Coyotes

This is another game that the Dallas Stars should win. The Coyotes are at the bottom of the division and only have 12 points on the season.

However, that doesn’t mean the Stars can take them lightly. This is still a team full of professionals and full of pride. They want to play spoiler to any team they can within the division. And that includes the Stars tonight.

Potential Arizona Lines

Clayton Keller (9) - Travis Boyd (72) - Nick Schmaltz (8)

Lawson Crouse (67) - Alex Galchenyuk (17) - Phil Kessel (81)

Andrew Ladd (16) - Barrett Hayton (29) - Loui Eriksson (21)

Antoine Roussel (26) - Christian Fischer (36) - Liam O’Brien (38)

Shayne Gostisbehere (14) - Dysin Mayo (61)

Jakob Chychrun (6) - Kyle Capobianco (75)

Janis Moser (62) - Anton Stralman (86)

Karel Vejmelka (70)

Scott Wedgewood (31)