Expecting the unexpected is a prerequisite of true Dallas Stars fandom. And the trait of consistent inconsistency runs in the hockey family.

Back in 2021 preseason, the Texas Stars were shaping up to be a potential superpower in the AHL’s Central Division. Since then...well, life happened. Stephen Meserve, editor and mastermind of 100 Degree Hockey, joined Mark and Taylor this week to discuss the season so far, and the outlook for the Stars’ prospects.

In this edition:

Why does the Stars’ blue-chip prospect pipeline keep missing Cedar Park – and how has this affected the team on and off the ice?

How is goaltending shaping up now that Jake Oettinger has moved to Dallas permanently?

Which defenders are performing (or underperforming)?

Why is reigning AHL Rookie of the Year Riley Damiani struggling to put up the kind of numbers he gloried in last season?

What has former Star and new assistant coach Maxime Fortunus brought to the mix?

How have ECHL prospects playing for the Idaho Steelheads factored in?

And will T-Stars head coach Neil Graham be the next big prospect to graduate from Austin Metro?

All this, plus Stephen’s explanation of the AHL’s new playoffs rules, are waiting for you in this week’s Stargazing. You might be able to find better gameday listening, but you’d have to look really, really hard.

