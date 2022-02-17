Dallas Stars Daily Links: Age is Just a Number

In Tuesday’s win over the Colorado Avalanche, Joe Pavelski had his fourth 4+ point game. The Dallas Stars forward is having an incredible season, to say nothing of the historical accomplishments for someone his age:

Per NHL Stats, at 37 years, 219 days, Pavelski became the third Stars/North Stars player to record a 20-goal season at age 37 or older (age at time of his 20th goal), joining Minnesota’s Dean Prentice (39 years, 166 days in 1971-72 & 40 years, 125 days in 1972-73) and Mike Modano (37 years, 297 days in 2007-08). Among players to begin a season at age 37 or older, Pavelski became the fifth in the past 40 years to require 47 or fewer games to reach the 50-point mark. The others are Mario Lemieux (26 GP in 2002-03), Martin St. Louis (40 GP in 2012-13), Joe Sakic (46 GP in 2006-07) and Teemu Selanne (47 GP in 2010-11).

Needless to say, his impact goes beyond the history books — Pavelski’s age-defying play has elevated the performance of his teammates, in addition to serving as a role model for younger players:

“Having a guy of such caliber and experience, for a guy like me to look up and see him at 37 years old as the first guy on the ice at practice doing all the little things and working on his craft, it’s definitely inspiring,” said linemate Jason Robertson. “Even just talking to him throughout the game, listening to what he says and learning what he’s been doing, it’s nice to see he’s still doing all the little things at his age.”

You can read more from Kyle Shohara here.

Around the League

Matthew DeFranks breaks down how shifting away from a 1-3-1 power play helped them against the Colorado Avalanche:

Stars’ power play feasted on NHL-leading Avalanche thanks to one subtle adjustment@MDeFranks | #GoStars https://t.co/fyi1aAutPT — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) February 16, 2022

Since it’s still worth revisiting that streak-ending victory, here’s Saad Yousuf’s takeaways on Jake Oettinger’s stellar performance:

Stars ride Jake Oettinger’s ‘spectacular’ performance to beat Avalanche, but can they hang in a playoff series? https://t.co/uywie321b9 — The Athletic Dallas (@TheAthleticDFW) February 16, 2022

Around the League

A few Central teams took the ice last night:

Team USA and Team Canada squared off for the gold in women’s hockey, with Canada taking home the gold 3-2:

When we talk about Marie-Philip Poulin, the word “clutch” gets used a lot. But after her remarkable performance against the U.S. to help Canada reclaim Olympic gold, it’s probably time we come up with something a little stronger. (@EmmySadler)https://t.co/IQxL5BtxKP — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 17, 2022

A heartbreaking loss for the reigning gold medalists:

My column on Team USA settling for silver in a rivalry that, for the first time, felt like a Canadian victory was inevitable.



Mistakes were made but, more than anything, reinforcements are needed. #Olympics https://t.co/kRKPqalCcn — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 17, 2022

Former Star Gemel Smith is getting to play with brother, Givani Smith, on the Detroit Red Wings:

Even when growing up Gemel and Givani Smith were on different lines, rotating shifts in kids vs parents games against their dad, Gary. Now they are sharing a line on the Red Wings, as Gary is proudly watching and fighting the nerves of a hockey parent. https://t.co/hlw7D7RIA7 — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) February 16, 2022

Finally, the World Juniors have been rescheduled for this summer: