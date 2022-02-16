 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Little Changes Produce A Big Result In Colorado

Why is this happening? Matthew DeFranks wants to know, too. Plus, Sidney Crosby’s 500 night, dispatches from Beijing, and more.

By Kathleen Tibbetts
NHL: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Our hero (and don’t you forget it).
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Stars ended the Colorado Avalanche’s 19-game point streak last night in the Mile High City. And once again, Stars fans are left to ask: Where was this team over the weekend?

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks keeps notes, and he shared them in his latest article. Among them is this – the new checking line is...actually checking?

The Stars’ reconfigured checking line of Michael Raffl, Luke Glendening and Joel Kiviranta had a solid night despite matching up mostly with the Avalanche’s top line of Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.

On a night when the Stars allowed 33 shots at 5 on 5, the Raffl-Glendening-Kiviranta line allowed two shots on goal in its 9:07 of ice time, according to Natural Stat Trick.

And here’s some good news for fans of the Stars’ talented youngsters, which means just about all of us, at last count:

Even though Thomas Harley remained in the Stars lineup on Tuesday night, he remained off of the power play units. Harley runs the power play with AHL affiliate Texas, but with John Klingberg, Miro Heiskanen and Ryan Suter on the power play units in the NHL, Harley has not been needed..

“At some point, he’ll be there,” Bowness said. “He plays the game with his eyes up, and he has good puck skills. There’ll come a point where he’ll be on the power play. Right now, we’re ninth in the league. The power play wasn’t very good last game, but for the most part, it’s been good. There’s really not a hole there that we can put him in. If someone goes down, he’ll be given that opportunity.”

Matt has more. [SportsDayDFW]

Stars Stuff

DeFranks also made this observation on how the Stars handled special teams last night.

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

The Pittsburgh Penguins had more to celebrate last night than just a 5-4 overtime win against their in-state rivals, the Philadelphia Flyers.

Unfortunately, there was no miracle on ice for the previously unheralded (and undefeated) Team USA men – but it was a great run while it lasted.

And yet they weren’t the only presumptive hockey superpower to get ejected in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, there’s this extinction event on the horizon.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park – And Beautiful Boise

The Texas Stars struggled on the road last night, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

And you can catch up with the Idaho Steelheads in their latest news aggregation.

Finally

Jake Oettinger is the focus of more of that wholesome content you live for. Enjoy.

