 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dallas Stars Daily Links: On the Road Again

Dallas kicks off a three game road trip tonight, and will play the next 11 of 15 on the road. Plus, a deep dive into the Stars’ offense, Olympic updates, and more.

By Tyler Mair
/ new
Dallas Stars v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

The Dallas Stars kick off a three-game road trip tonight in Denver. That seems normal at first, but those are just three of 11 road games in the Stars’ next 15. And Dallas, well, hasn’t done so hot on the road this season:

Until their last road trip, playing away from AAC meant consistently poor results.

At one point, they lost seven straight road games. In their first 17 road games, the Stars won in regulation just one time. Then they swept a four-game trip through the Eastern Conference... a promising sign for a March schedule that is heavy on road games.

Of course, that last road trip was against four basement teams who have little to no chance of making the playoffs. That won’t be the case this time around, as the Stars kick off their road trip against the Colorado Avalanche, who are fresh off a 4-0 win over Dallas:

“They’ve got a complete game going,” [Joe] Pavelski said of Colorado. “It’s similar to how we want to play. You want to play that 200-foot game and make teams go the length of the ice and compete. We can do a better job next time.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Here’s what else you need to know heading into tonight’s matchup:

Saad Yousuf takes a dive into the Stars’ offensive system:

Around the League

Updates from the Central Division:

Down Goes Brown answers some, uhh, weird questions in his latest mailbag:

Jaromir Jagr will never make the Hall of Fame simply because he will never stop playing:

Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the age spectrum, Kent Johnson is dazzling for Team Canada at the Olympics:

For the women’s side, it’s Canada and USA once again vying for Gold:

Jack Eichel will be making his Vegas Golden Knights debut tomorrow, as Mark Stone conveniently heads to LTIR:

Greg Wyshynski does some polling to find the current NHL Awards frontrunners:

Finally, the Montreal Canadiens traded Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames for a 2022 1st, 2023 5th, 2020 2nd rounder Emil Heineman, and former Stars legend Tyler Pitlick:

Loading comments...