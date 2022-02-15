Dallas Stars Daily Links: On the Road Again

The Dallas Stars kick off a three-game road trip tonight in Denver. That seems normal at first, but those are just three of 11 road games in the Stars’ next 15. And Dallas, well, hasn’t done so hot on the road this season:

Until their last road trip, playing away from AAC meant consistently poor results. At one point, they lost seven straight road games. In their first 17 road games, the Stars won in regulation just one time. Then they swept a four-game trip through the Eastern Conference... a promising sign for a March schedule that is heavy on road games.

Of course, that last road trip was against four basement teams who have little to no chance of making the playoffs. That won’t be the case this time around, as the Stars kick off their road trip against the Colorado Avalanche, who are fresh off a 4-0 win over Dallas:

“They’ve got a complete game going,” [Joe] Pavelski said of Colorado. “It’s similar to how we want to play. You want to play that 200-foot game and make teams go the length of the ice and compete. We can do a better job next time.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

Here’s what else you need to know heading into tonight’s matchup:

Preview: Stars close out home-and-home set with Avs in Mile High City https://t.co/ivj5hMiBsS via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) February 15, 2022

Saad Yousuf takes a dive into the Stars’ offensive system:

Stars have struggled to produce offense consistently. There are many reasons for that but I took a deep dive into the team’s system and philosophy.



Examining the Stars’ offensive system: What works, what doesn’t and how it compares to the NHL’s elite https://t.co/guFvqSGSZF — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) February 13, 2022

Around the League

Updates from the Central Division:

Down Goes Brown answers some, uhh, weird questions in his latest mailbag:

New mailbag:

- Could a regular person post a .500 save percentage in an NHL game?

- What if Lindros had gone to Chicago?

- A Coyote fan's lament

- A scrabble challenge

- Lots more...https://t.co/XA6IPM6esT pic.twitter.com/kuw7a0UiZv — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) February 15, 2022

Jaromir Jagr will never make the Hall of Fame simply because he will never stop playing:

Investigative Report: Is @68Jagr aging backwards? Could the Infinity Stones possibly be involved? @StevenEllisTHN has the scoop: https://t.co/ykSrZMzLaj — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, on the opposite end of the age spectrum, Kent Johnson is dazzling for Team Canada at the Olympics:

Not even named to the main roster initially, Kent Johnson has quickly become one of @HockeyCanada’s most dangerous players in #Beijing2022, writes @StevenEllisTHN: https://t.co/Y8RHav115e — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) February 14, 2022

For the women’s side, it’s Canada and USA once again vying for Gold:

It's USA vs. Canada for gold Wednesday night. @seangentille, @hailey_salvian, and I get you set for it https://t.co/2n1HWUhblZ — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 14, 2022

Jack Eichel will be making his Vegas Golden Knights debut tomorrow, as Mark Stone conveniently heads to LTIR:

GM Kelly McCrimmon has announced that Mark Stone will be going on LTIR effective today.



McCrimmon also announced that Jack Eichel will make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 14, 2022

Greg Wyshynski does some polling to find the current NHL Awards frontrunners:

NHL AWARDS WATCH! In which we survey actual voters to discover:

- Matthews, Huberdeau closing in on MVP

- Two horse race for Norris

- Rookie of the year stunner (sorry, Zegras)https://t.co/IbnoSnToIC — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) February 15, 2022

Finally, the Montreal Canadiens traded Tyler Toffoli to the Calgary Flames for a 2022 1st, 2023 5th, 2020 2nd rounder Emil Heineman, and former Stars legend Tyler Pitlick: