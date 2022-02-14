Dallas Stars Daily Links: Reading The Intensity Meter

The Dallas Stars just respect the Colorado Avalanche too much, apparently. Yes, the same team that sent Nathan MacKinnon home with that look on his face in 2020 was frozen by the sheer quality of their Central Division rivals on Sunday.

But can they turn up the pressure on Tuesday in Denver? That’s the question, writes Stars senior staff writer Mike Heika:

Colorado was far from dominant Sunday in a 4-0 victory, but it never seemed in trouble. It took a 2-0 lead in the first period and never looked back That was a disappointing outcome on the surface but was even more upsetting when you consider the Stars didn’t have the playoff intensity that was expected.

The absence of a consummate power-play quarterback, the injured John Klingberg, didn’t help matters during Sunday’s matinee. But the Stars have plenty of guys who can step up, and it’s increasingly important that they do, Heika writes:

...Colorado is really good. The Avalanche is one of the best offensive teams in the league and also played great team defense on Sunday, so this is a huge challenge. But it’s a challenge the team will have to meet if it wants to have success this season. “You’ve got to think you’re going to be seeing this team at some point if you’re going to go on a run,” [Joe] Pavelski said. “It’s a good team, and we’ve had success against them at times. If we have to see them in the playoffs, we’ll have to do the job.”

There’s more at Mike’s place. [Dallas Stars]

Stars Stuff

Matthew DeFranks reminds you that the Avs are actually a really, really good team.

NEW from @MDeFranks ✍️



Avalanche catch Stars gawking early, but Dallas hopes to see much more of Colorado



Read more here #TexasHockeyhttps://t.co/xS8Mc6FQkv — SportsDay Stars (@dmn_stars) February 13, 2022

Well, you heard it here.

"The biggest thing we have to change between now and Tuesday is our attitude. We gave that team way too much respect early."@ATT | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/wzciVx8NUO — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) February 13, 2022

Around The Leagues

The rest of the Central Division took Sunday night off, probably so they could watch the Super Bowl. Let’s cut to the rest of the headlines....

The Arizona Coyotes’ bad romance with the City of Glendale is over, but it looks as if they plan to stay in the Valley of the Sun for a while. [Arizona Republic]

BREAKING: AZ Board of Regents has approved capital development plan for ASU's multi-purpose arena that includes Coyotes' added team areas at NE corner.

ASU will be Coyotes' temporary home for at least 3 seasons (approved for more) as they await word on proposed Tempe arena. pic.twitter.com/WU7KyT1K8u — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) February 10, 2022

Martin St. Louis takes the Montreal Canadiens’ reins, the Edmonton Oilers have yet another new bench boss of their own, and the Stars...were thinking about it, apparently.

Crazy last 48 hours. 32 Thoughts, written version: https://t.co/Myvmr3udHU — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 11, 2022

Claude Julien is back behind the bench for Team Canada in Beijing.

UPDATE | Claude Julien will reassume head coaching duties for ’s Men’s Olympic Team following today’s game against Germany.



Jeremy Colliton will resume his role as an assistant coach.#TeamCanada | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/pzhOg1xBvE — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 10, 2022

The women of Team Canada have punched their ticket to the gold-medal final. They’ll play the winner of today’s USA-Finland matchup.

Canada has earned its shot at Olympic women's hockey redemption.



They secured their place in the gold-medal game on Wednesday at 11 p.m. ET.https://t.co/g0neSwXoch — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) February 14, 2022

And yeah, Jaromir Jagr told you so.

"When you're 30 and saying you're going to play until 50, some other people are laughing because they don't really know, And I KNEW it."@NHLdotcom Exclusive on the indefatigable Jaromir Jagr, who will fulfill his own prophecy when he turns 50 Tuesday:https://t.co/Q6C0nT3Hl7 — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) February 14, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

Is it contagious? The Texas Stars gave up a lead, and a loss, to the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night.

The Texas Stars saw a second period lead disappear in a 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.



More — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) February 13, 2022

They lost the first half of the weekend Friday night, despite scoring two power-play goals.

Finally

Sunday night was Luke Glendening’s 600th NHL game. Raise your glass.