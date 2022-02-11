Overtime Hero Jason Robertson Leads Stars to 4-3 Victory Over Jets

The second of the make-up games rescheduled during what used to be the Olympic Break happened tonight between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets. It is the second of four meetings between the two division rivals this season. The first was a 4-3 shoot-out loss in November.

While the Stars have been holding steady in the bubble, the Jets have been in free fall. They’ve won only twice in the last nine games, though the two wins came in the past three games. They’re five points behind the Stars in the standings, and there are still 39 games to go after this one.

First Period

The only thing that can truly be said about the first period is that it was not Jamie Benn’s frame.

He whiffed twice on amazing scoring chances, as seen in the tweets below.

Can't ask for a better look than this pic.twitter.com/TxVxmSuEWf — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) February 12, 2022

And of course, sports being sports, everyone had something to say about it.

How does Jamie Benn miss that? Early in the period, clean & smooth ice….I dunno. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) February 12, 2022

As far as shots go… You couldn’t have asked for a better look. pic.twitter.com/QumK9EemiO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 12, 2022

Jamie Benn just missed one of the widest open nets you'll ever see. Connor Hellebuyck has already made one big save off the shaft of his stick. It's on the Jets now to create and to convert. — Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) February 12, 2022

The Stars had the first power play of the game off a high sticking penalty to former Star Brenden Dillon, but after just one shot on goal with the advantage from Roope Hintz, Benn took a tripping penalty with 34 seconds left to go in the power play.

The period ended in a tie, but the shots on goal don’t represent the real story in the first, which was how very many times the Stars took a shot and missed.

Shots: Stars 7, Jets 12

Goals: Stars 0, Jets 0

Second Period

After a scoreless first period, the Jets strike first on a deflection from Pierre-Luc Dubois 50 seconds into the period. The Jets got the puck back to Dillon at the blue line who took the slap shot on net that Dubois deflected.

The Stars went back on the power play after Tyler Seguin was cross-checked along the boards. The Stars kept possession in the Jets end, making for some very long shifts for their penalty killers, but ultimately were unable to score with the advantage.

A little over halfway through the second, Alexander Radulov and Jacob Peterson carried the puck into the Jets zone. Peterson lost the puck but it got out to Radulov on the point who passed it back across the zone. Peterson deflected it past Connor Hellebuyck.

Less than a minute later it was Denis Gurianov to Tyler Seguin.

After going up 2-1, the Jets declined to take any chances, and Neal Pionk sacrificed himself on a hooking call rather than allow Tanner Kero to chase the puck into the corner in the Jets end.

After which the Jets tied it again with a passing clinic the Stars could learn a few moves from.

Some gorgeous passing leading to the #NHLJets tying goal from Jansen Harkins #WPGvsDAL pic.twitter.com/KRaV18oXb7 — Winnipeg Sports Talk (@SportsTalkWPG) February 12, 2022

Dillon had a big hit on Klingberg with a little under three minutes to go in the second which Jamie Benn took great offense to. Ended up with a jousting match at center ice that resulted in matching five-minute majors.

Brenden Dillon lit up John Klingberg... pic.twitter.com/VQUPVcJ5eD — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) February 12, 2022

Shots: Stars 20, Jets 21

Goals: Stars 2, Jets 2

Third Period

For eight minutes, this period was just a lot of skating back and forth. Then Miro Heiskanen got smacked in the face on what would have been a double minor, except the referees didn’t see it. The crowd and those of us watching on the broadcast were subjected to a very long stint of Garth Brooks’ “Friends In Low Places” while the crew in the AAC scraped blood off the ice.

Refs missed a pretty clear high stick on Miro Heiskanen. He was visibly not pleased. Miro doesn't stay down on the ice for nothing. pic.twitter.com/8fYbge0BXd — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) February 12, 2022

Play resumed and the crowd booed with all the fervor of the old woman in The Princess Bride.

The Stars got their fourth power play of the night on a hooking call to Scheifele. They didn’t score on the power play, but Jamie Benn did redeem himself shortly after.

Goal good for Jamie Benn. ✅ pic.twitter.com/Y6mSyDRZp3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 12, 2022

With his assist on Seguin’s goal and the fight in the second, Jamie Benn completed another Gordie Howe hat trick.

Despite an actual good amount of effort by the Stars to maintain the lead, they were no match for the desperation of the Jets with 30 seconds to go, six attackers, and nothing left to lose.

Mark Scheifele blasts one in to force OT. pic.twitter.com/lS6EdDkx5E — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 12, 2022

Shots: Stars 33, Jets 31

Goals: Stars 3, Jets 3

Overtime

Jason Robertson scored his 20th of the year off a feed from John Klingberg, netting the victory for the Stars.

ROBO'S 20TH GOAL IS AN OT WINNER!!



That crowd is going nuts at the AAC! @DallasStars | #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/mEthHupheH — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) February 12, 2022

Another important in-division victory for the Stars, who will be back on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche. Puck drop will be at 1 pm CST.