Dallas Stars Look for another Division Win Tonight

If you’re going to start a stretch of games against division foes, getting a win in game one is a great way to start. Beating the second place in the division 4-3 is also a good way to get going post all-star break. Not only was it a win against the Nashville Predators, they put up four goals against an all-star goalie.

Speaking of all-star breaks, the time off seemed to not effect the Stars top-line at all. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson accounted for three of those goals on Wednesday night. It’s almost becoming inevitable. If there’s a game, that line is going to score. And you can almost count on them to score multiple goals.

Both goals Robertson scored were picture perfect too. Both tip-ins in front of the net. Hintz goal came on a break-away. After passing on some shots all night, the forward finally got one past Juuse Saros.

Dallas Stars Potential Lines

Jason Robertson (21) - Roope Hintz (24) - Joe Pavelski (16)

Jamie Benn (14) - Tyler Seguin (91) - Denis Gurianov (34)

Joel Kiviranta (25) - Jacob Peterson (40) - Alexander Radulov (47)

Michael Raffl (18) - Radek Faksa (12) - Luke Glendening (11)

Ryan Suter (20) - Miro Heiskanen (4)

Esa Lindell (23) - John Klingberg (3)

Joel Hanley (44) - Jani Hakanpaa (2)

Jake Oettinger (29)

Braden Holtby (70)

The Winnipeg Jets

Tonight’s opponent, the Winnipeg Jets are in a similar position as the Stars in that they find themselves on the outside of the playoff picture. The Jets are currently five points behind Dallas in the standings.

In the middle of a five game stretch where they’re playing division opponents as well, the Jets are also hoping to make up some ground. the Jets have won two of their last three games but before that they had lost six in a row.

Just because they are below Dallas in the standings, though, doesn’t mean you can let up. This team still has some firepower and can be dangerous. Kyle Connor leads the team with 25 goals and 45 points.

Potential Lines for Winnipeg

Paul Statsny (25) - Mark Scheifele (55) - Blake Wheeler (26)

Kyle Connor (81) - Andrew Copp (9) - Cole Perfetti (91)

Evgeny Svechnikov (71) - Adam Lowry (17) - Kristian Reichel (87)

Jansen Harkins (12) - Dominic Toninato (21) - Kristian Vesalainen (93)

Joshua Morrissey (44) - Dylan DeMelo (2)

Brenden (5) - Nate Schmidt (88)

Ville Heinola (14) - Neal Pionk (4)

Connor Hellebuyck (37)

Eric Comrie (1)