Dallas Stars Daily Links: Slow Improvement

After missing essentially the entire 2020-21 season, it’s taken awhile for Tyler Seguin to get back into the swing of things. But the Stars’ center is starting to show flashes of his former self, including a two goal, three point night against his former team, the Boston Bruins:

“Compared to training camp, I think I got humbled in many ways coming back,” Seguin said. “It was so positive because I didn’t have the pain anymore, but realizing pretty quickly that I still had a lot of things I needed to still work on as far as strength and explosiveness. Where I am now, the progress I feel like I’ve made, it’s great. Hoping to really see the full benefits as the year goes on.”

Helping his recovery was the Christmas/COVID-19 break, and the All-Star break will help even further. But Seguin isn’t content with slow improvement, whether it be his own game or the Stars’:

“If we did the same thing that we did the past 41 games, we probably wouldn’t make the playoffs,” Seguin said. “We’d probably be 4-6 points out. That’s where your standards can be and where you need to get to. This league is so tiny, maybe not as close as football with the playoffs last weekend, but it’s still pretty tight.”

You can read more from Matthew DeFranks here.

Stars Stories

The Stars take on the Calgary Flames today before going on a week long break:

Preview: Stars continue homestand with key matchup against Flames https://t.co/cPlTeAvo7y via @NHLdotcom — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) February 1, 2022

Despite “losing” Jason Robertson, the Stars’ prospect pool has improved enough to climb 11 spots on Scott Wheeler’s list:

The #TexasHockey prospects ranking:

- Top 20 prospects ranked

- An honourable mentions

- New scouting reports

- Quotes from sources

- Player tiers

- Video



The Stars land at No. 10 in my 2022 pool rankings. More: https://t.co/vd29dY8bAc — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) February 1, 2022

Around the League

In the only Central game on Monday, the Chicago Blackhawks fell 3-1 to the Vancouver Canucks:

GAME RECAP #43: NUCKS WIN! Chaise Sorta Hattie - 2⁄3 Halak SO - DOWN HAWKS 3-1 https://t.co/xY8KtCVcTO — Nucks Misconduct (@nucksmisconduct) February 1, 2022

Speaking of which, for their next GM search, the Blackhawks are receiving help from the most qualified advisors out there: former players.

Marian Hossa, Eddie Olczyk and Patrick Sharp selected as advisors to assist in search for the next #Blackhawks general manager. pic.twitter.com/8LCvI4VaES — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 31, 2022

No NHLers at the Olympics means a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some players:

With no NHLers, there's an opportunity for a new set of Canadians to make a major splash for their country at the Olympics.



Former #Habs forward David Desharnais isn't taking that for granted, writes @StevenEllisTHN: https://t.co/XxerolpXel — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) January 31, 2022

And here’s a look on the women’s side, which will feature the game’s best:

How good is the women's hockey field at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing? Who are the teams' best players? @hailey_salvian and @alyssastweeting are here with answers ⤵️https://t.co/nkFTYqkHyM — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) January 31, 2022

Speaking of international tournaments, we might be seeing the World Juniors this summer:

The 2022 World Junior Championship will "most likely" be moved to August," IIHF president Luc Tardif said today, after it was postponed in late December due to the mounting Omicron variant COVID-19 wave.



More ⬇️https://t.co/cGPDBPrE7h — The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 1, 2022

Reid Boucher has been sentenced to four years of probation and one year of jail time suspended if he compete probation:

Ex-NHL player Reid Boucher sentenced in sex assault case in closed court https://t.co/LibWEH4GtQ — Detroit Free Press (@freep) February 1, 2022

Finally, are the New York Rangers for real? Or just another overachiever inflated by good goaltending? Why does this sound so familiar...?

Marian Hossa, Eddie Olczyk and Patrick Sharp selected as advisors to assist in search for the next #Blackhawks general manager. pic.twitter.com/8LCvI4VaES — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 31, 2022