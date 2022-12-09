The good news: The Dallas Stars can come back from being down 5-1. The bad news: Nobody can do that all the time. Where are they headed from here?

Wes and Taylor talked about how the Victory Green Gang can raise their game now that other teams have begun to figure them out. In this edition:

why Dallas is getting every team’s best game,

why a spell of turbulence may be good for the team, especially at this point in the season,

which elements of their system are bugs, and which are features,

the real magic of the Pavelski & Sons line,

whether Jason Robertson can get the entire preseason canceled next year,

how Roope Hintz has become the Miro Heiskanen of Jere Lehtinens,

how quickly we lose sight of the fact that Heiskanen really is all that,

the work the team needs to do to prove their hot start hasn’t been a fluke,

and why it’s still better to be the Dallas Stars than most other Central Division teams.

Bonus: Taylor lets you in on one of the most underreported Stars stories of the past few weeks. Now it can be told...on Stargazing.

