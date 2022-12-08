Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Refocus On Defense As Ottawa Contest Looms

The Dallas Stars are giving up fewer penalties, but they’re also giving up more net-front goals. As a consequence, they’re poised to edge back toward their core identity as a defensive team.

The Dallas Morning News’ Matthew DeFranks previewed this focus shift in his latest article:

Following Tuesday night’s 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs, the Stars now have given up 23 goals in their last seven games. It was the ninth time in the last 14 games that Dallas had given up four or more goals. “The things that jump out at me: soft around the net and penalties,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said after practice on Wednesday afternoon. “We’re starting to clean up the penalty problem, which obviously puts a lot of pressure on your goaltending. The front of the net stuff is something that we’re talking about and spending time on.”

One player who might be spending less time on ice in general: Ryan Suter. The veteran defender will probably see his minutes limited in selective ways, starting on the second power-play unit:

“It’s a long season, Sutes is a very valuable guy for us, but he’s not 20 years old anymore,” DeBoer said. “He can’t play 25 or 28 minutes and in every situation. It’s another option for us there with the second unit, if Sutes’ minutes get too high and we need him in other areas.”... “Playing 24 minutes a night early in the season is different than playing 24 minutes a night at Game 70 and into the playoffs,” DeBoer said. “The bottom line is everybody on this team is sacrificing some minutes to play the way we want to play.”

Stars Stuff

The Victory Green Gang is protecting the house on Fiesta Night. Here’s how to watch.

Around The Leagues

In On The #Kill Taker

The #MurderDeathKill Division is the only one with five teams in the Super 16 – including the Stars in the Elite 8.

Super 16: Central Division well representedhttps://t.co/wPFOHmvug4 — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) December 8, 2022

The Seattle Kraken have made a stunning turnaround in their second season. But will they do better by shooting for the playoffs now, or by committing to a multiyear plan?

The Seattle Kraken are second in the Pacific Division.



But @Proteautype notes the team can still sell assets for a long-term vision if they want: https://t.co/dlZWBoTP6z — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) December 8, 2022

The good news: Hockey Canada’s Rule 11.4 is working. The bad news: It’s working too hard.

Hockey Canada reported last week there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 seasonhttps://t.co/HKD8xnQ0is — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) December 6, 2022

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

If you need another reason to drop in on the Texas Stars, there are a couple of big ones to mark this weekend’s home-and-away with the Chicago Wolves.

the holiday szn is upon us & the giving continues!



FRIDAY - Teddy Bear Toss benefiting Operation Blue Santa! INFO: https://t.co/XYZarn0AKT



SATURDAY - we are hosting a toy drive thru 12/21! Bring a new, unwrapped toy and receive a discounted ticket voucher to a future game! pic.twitter.com/RUF2ZdORdi — Texas Stars (@TexasStars) December 6, 2022

Finally

It’s official: Denis Gurianov wins Holiday Wars. Enjoy.