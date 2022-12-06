Dallas Stars Daily Links: Checking In With Anton Khudobin

It’s been a while since Anton Khudobin wore a Dallas Stars uniform. But he hasn’t given up on his career. And that attitude could still pay off.

Sean Shapiro, who’s been recruited by D Magazine’s StrongSide to return to occasional Stars writing, caught up with Khudobin back in November. His latest piece is a candid assessment of the 36-year-old netminder’s career status – including his recent post-surgery resurgence with the Texas Stars:

His most likely path back into an NHL crease winds through a trade to another organization. Khudobin has accepted that reality. More importantly, he has a general manager in Jim Nill who is willing to accommodate him.... “The most important part of this story is that Anton Khudobin still wants to play in the NHL,” Nill says. “He could have shut it down; he didn’t. He dedicated himself to coming back and giving himself a chance. We had to make a tough choice and signed [Scott] Wedgewood, and he didn’t let that stop him.”

Of course, Dobby’s $3.33 million cap hit is the biggest reason why his return to Big D has stalled, and his contract hasn’t looked like one of Nill’s good moments in the current freeze situation. But it has paid off in other ways, as Shapiro enumerates:

“He’s the most confident player I’ve ever coached in what he’s good at and what he’s not good at,” [Texas Stars head coach] Neil Graham says. “He understands himself better than anyone. He’ll say, ‘Yes, I can do that,’ and ‘No, I can’t do that,’ with the confidence needed to set fair expectations for us as coaches and himself. It’s an amazing thing anyone can learn, not just the goalies.”... “You see it where he just elevates practice and drives guys to be better,” [team captain Curtis McKenzie] says. “He pushes us. He pushes the team. You can’t have a bad practice, I think, when he’s out there chirping and pushing and striving to be better than you.”

Stars Stuff

There’s a game tonight! Here’s how to watch (or listen) as Jason Spezza and the Toronto Maple Leafs come to visit.

This is one of those details that matters a lot, probably.

You need to visit Stars Twitter to get the full flavor, but here’s a taste of the latest team competition – and vote for your favorite. (Spoiler alert: Denis Gurianov.)

Around The Leagues

#Death Notes

Miro Heiskanen gets singled out for kudos in the latest edition of Coaches Room, with former Stars coach Marc Crawford on the mic.

Are the Pittsburgh Penguins getting an early holiday gift? Kris Letang is back on the ice, barely a week after suffering a stroke.

If those digital dasher-board ads really, really bug you for reasons you can’t even define, this thread may help you isolate the problem.

Sad news: The scouting director who helped turn the Edmonton Oilers into a hockey superpower in the ’80s and ’90s has passed away.

Greetings From Scenic Cedar Park

The Texas Stars had a great weekend in Grand Rapids, sweeping the Griffins with back-to-back multi-goal victories on Friday (4-1) and Saturday (6-3).

O HALLO RILEY DAMIANI. Still awesome, we see.

Finally

Tyler Seguin quote-tweet reading “I’d like to thank the Academy” landing in 3... 2... 1....