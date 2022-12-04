Stars Are the Comeback Kids, Still Lose in a Shootout to Wild

The Dallas Stars continued their homestand in the American Airlines Center against the Minnesota Wild, who flew down after a 5-4 shootout win against the Anaheim Ducks just yesterday afternoon.

Despite struggling against bottom of the barrel Ducks yesterday, the Wild are third in the west and just five small points behind the Dallas Stars in the standings.

First Period

The first period was entirely about special teams, just ask the 12 minutes of penalties doled out evenly to each team.

Miro Heiskanen had the honor of going first, called for crosschecking in the opening minute of the game. The Stars had a shorthanded attempt and the Wild did not get a shot at all. Ryan Suter was called for crosschecking, the Wild got no shots, the Stars had a few missed shots.

The Wild took a bench minor for too many men, both teams had shots on that one, but the Stars had more shots than the Wild.

What’s that? Another whistle against the Stars? Joel Haley was called for hooking and while yes, the Stars had a few blocked shots, that’s when Kirill Kaprizov scored to continue his 12 game point streak.

the Kaprizov heater keeps rolling —12 game point streak (8 goals, 11 assists) pic.twitter.com/oKygDWv8MV — Liam McHugh (@liam_mchugh) December 4, 2022

Jake Middleton went to the box for interference, then in the last minute of the period, Jordan Greenway took a holding penalty against Esa Lindell.

The Stars did not score on either of those opportunities, spoilers for the opening minute of the second period.

This, despite leading the game in shots and possession and the Wild being tired after playing yesterday at home in Minnesota.

Shots: Stars 12, Wild 7

Goals: Stars 0, Wild 1

Second Period

Despite leading in both possession and shots on goal through the entire second frame, the Stars had an absolutely disastrous time of it, despite beginning the second period with 1:08 of power play time. In fact, six minutes into the second the shots were 18 to 8 and the Stars still hadn’t scored

And then, Roope Hintz tied the game.

And Jason Robertson extends his point streak to 18.

The sole penalty in the second frame was against the Wild when Mats Zuccarello took a tripping penalty against Ryan Suter. Instead of converting that man advantage, the Stars allowed Connor Dewar to get a shorty. This, by the way, was the Wild’s first shot in the second.

Connor Dewar scores a beauty of a shorthanded goal. Minnesota now leads the league in shorthanded goals with 5 #mnwild pic.twitter.com/griLYbFmUd — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 4, 2022

Hmmm maybe having an old slow defenseman on your power play isn't as great a strategy as I've always thought — Robert Tiffin (@RobertTiffin) December 4, 2022

Two minutes later it was Jake Middleton’s turn. This was the Wild’s second shot in the second.

Jake Middleton's half slapper finds the back of the net, extending the Wild lead to 2!#mnwild pic.twitter.com/bOKBEbvkxO — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 4, 2022

Then fifteen seconds later Jordan Greenway scored on the Wild’s fifth shot of the period.

Two goals in 15 seconds for #mnwild, this time it’s Jordan Greenway, 4-1 lead for the #mnwild, what a period pic.twitter.com/pkCKJ3snmR — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) December 4, 2022

The Stars absolutely lost the plot of the game for under three minutes and the Wild went up three goals.

Shots: Stars 25, Wild 16

Goals: Stars 1, Wild 4

Third Period

Scott Wedgewood started the third period in place of Oettinger.

And then the Wild immediately scored.

Joel Eriksson Ek extends the Wild lead to 4 to start off the third!#mnwild pic.twitter.com/dwjS4tAXIQ — InHale Sports (@InHaleSport) December 4, 2022

Thankfully, this was the Wild’s last goal in regulation.

Hintz scored his second of the game seven minutes into the third.

Top line supremacy tbh. pic.twitter.com/VL6OaW8Jht — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 4, 2022

Thirty eight seconds later, Jason Robertson scored his 23rd of the season off his own rebound.

Best goal scorer in the National Hockey League. pic.twitter.com/FgFa7uQz0P — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 4, 2022

And then two minutes after that, Marchment brought the Stars within one.

That’s three goals in 2:43 because the Stars saw the Wild do it in 2:50 in the second, probably.

Meanwhile, it took ten minutes for the Wild to get their second shot on goal.

Middleton laid Marchment out with a hit shortly after and Radek Faksa took a controversial roughing penalty for instigating a fight with him. It was a big two minute penalty kill for the Stars but they kept the Wild scoreless.

DeBoer pulled Wedgewood with 2:18 left in the game, giving the Stars the extra attacker and Roope Hintz his third of the game.

THE HATS ARE FLYING, THE GAME IS TIED.



ROOPE HINTZ MAKES IT 5-5.@DallasStars | #TexasHockey | : BSSW pic.twitter.com/cDcM0s5bOT — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) December 4, 2022

Neither team scored in the final two minutes, so to overtime they went.

Shots: Stars 34, Wild 28

Goals: Stars 5, Wild 5

Overtime

Both sides had good chances but it was clear everyone was pretty tired after scoring ten goals. The game ended in a skills competition that the Stars lost, though Robertson’s shootout goal is worth searching YouTube for.

All in all, it’s hard to be mad at the results. Sure, they should not have gone down 5-1 to begin with, but they did and then lost in a skills competition. At some point they’ll need to figure out how to win in overtime again, but since this is just their fifth trip to overtime this season, that’s less pressing than, perhaps, not going down 5-1.

The Stars will continue their homestand on Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs, where Robertson’s point streak will contend against Mitch Marner’s 19 game point streak. Puck drop will be at 7:30 pm CST on ESPN+ and Hulu, also available locally on 96.7 The Ticket.