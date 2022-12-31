New Year’s Eve and the Dallas Stars go together like champagne and fireworks. (Or beer and pizza. We’re into that, too.) So it seems like an especially good time to take stock, and take a few names while we’re at it.

This week, Wes and Mark gaze up at the virtual Times Square crystal ball and discuss their Stars hopes, plus indulge in some annual traditions. In this edition:

What does it mean when Jason Robertson is in a slump and still nets a point per game?

Is Roope Hintz the best forward on the team anyway?

Does even starting that conversation amount to arguing over whether steak or lobster is better?

How much does line management factor into the success of the Stars’ supernovas?

What has the system left hanging, on offense and defense – and why are these chores unlikely to be finished by whatever the team can accomplish at the trade deadline?

When will the conga line of call-ups begin?

And is Mason Marchment the tipping point for all of it?

Surf and turf and a bottle of finely aged Scotch – now this is how to kick off your year-end Stargazing. Find out who Mark will put on a heater this week!

What are your Festivus grievances? Air them in the comments, or DM us @WesALawrence or @KETibbetts. Start the new year as part of the next podcast!

And if you’ve already subscribed, please don’t forget to rate, review and share. You’re some of our favorite auld acquaintances.